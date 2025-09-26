5 best Legendary sniper rifles in Borderlands 4, ranked

Borderlands 4 is home to a series of excellent Legendary sniper rifles to use in combat. The game's open-world setting makes them much more viable than ever before, as players can strike down foes from vantage points, especially if playing in co-op with a group. These are also some of the hardest-hitting weapon types in the game, meaning players should have some in their inventory at all times.

Read on to learn which Legendary sniper picks in Borderlands 4 are worth checking out. Here are the details.

Best Legendary sniper rifles to get in Borderlands 4

One of Borderlands 3's best legendary sniper rifles returns in Borderlands 4 (image via 2K)

5) Finity XXX-L

Effect: Pipin' Hot Barrels – Does not consume Ammo while Overheating.

Although this is a Vladof Legendary sniper rifle, it acts more like a gatling gun or machine gun, not unlike the Lyuda, another Legendary sniper, from Borderlands 2 and 3. The Finity XXX-L is ideal for shredding through foes due to its insane fire rate, as it can be used as a hip-firing assault rifle, especially since its perk allows it to fire even when Overheated. It can be obtained from the Battle Wagon boss at the Lowering March Ripper Drill Site in Terminus Range.

4) Stray

Effect: Stray: Fires 2 secondary bullets that home in on nearby target(s)

The Stray is arguably the most interesting pick on this list. The titular perk for this Ripper-manufactured Legendary sniper is quite self-explanatory; all shots fired from the bullet also release two additional projectiles that auto-target nearby foes. The tracking is so accurate that players need not even aim anywhere close to foes to get the bullets to hit, which still inflicts a lot of damage. The weapon drops from the Pango & Bango boss at the Tendercage Ripper Drill Site in Carcadia Burn's Lopside.

3) Katagawa's Revenge

Effect: Stormcloud

Katagawa's Revenge isn't just a solid all-around sniper that is always elemental, but is further boosted by its unique effect. Upon landing a hit on a foe, Stormcloud creates elemental bubbles around them that land and explode, which makes it one of the best crowd-control weapons in the game. This Legendary sniper rifle can drop from the Driller Hole boss in the Queen's Cradle, which is in Tonnage Peel, Carcadia Burn

2) Borstel Ballista

Effect: Propagation

Jakob's legendary sniper is one of the most powerful in its class. This isn't just due to the base high damage that is a trait of its manufacturer, but also its perk. While its initial projectile functions like any other sniper, Propagation allows it to split into several bullets in a spiraling pattern after traveling some distance, making it great for taking down enemies before they get close. The Borstel Ballista can be obtained from the Timekeeper boss in Upper Dominion.

1) Complex Root

Effect: Sierpinksi – Spawns additional diverging projectiles along its path.

The Complex Root makes a return in Borderlands 4 after debuting in the predecessor game. This Maliwan Legendary rifle is kind of the opposite of the Convergence legendary shotgun in the sense that it spawns additional projectiles that move outwards while traveling in a path.

This works best against foes with big hitboxes, melting them easily. Get it from the Mimicron boss in the Tipping Point Order Bunker in Idolator's Noose, Fadefields.

Borderlands 4 is on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.

