Borderlands 4 Directive-0 boss location, drops, and mechanics

Directive-0 is one of the tougher mid-game bosses in Borderlands 4, who is found deep inside the Ironwall Resolve Order Bunker in the Terminus District of Dominion. This boss fight becomes available after completing the One Gassy Issue side mission, and defeating him is quite rewarding. However, Directive-0 is a tanky boss, and many beginners might struggle to fight against him.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about fighting the Directive-0 boss in Borderlands 4.

Where to find Directive-0 in Borderlands 4

Directive-0 can be found inside the Ironwall Resolve Bunker in Dominion’s Terminus District. The bunker’s door is initially locked until you complete One Gassy Issue, one of the Fades District side missions.

Ironwall Resolve Bunker (Image via SK Gaming || Gearbox)

In the One Gassy Issue mission, we need to help Beth by dispersing a harmful gas and defeating enemies at a sorting station to reroute the gas.

Once you finish the side mission, the Locust canisters are unlocked, which can be used to melt the Ironwall Resolve Bunker door's plating. Once it's opened, it stays permanently accessible.

Use Locust canisters to melt the bunker (Image via SK Gaming || Gearbox)

Here's how to open and enter the bunker:

Locate the Ironwall Resolve Bunker.

Pick up the Locust canisters and throw them at the bunker door.

Wait for the door to melt, and it will remain open permanently.

Once inside, there's a three-part route that leads to the boss.

Go to both left and right wings to destroy the power cores first.

Now, proceed to the center path and refill your resources using the vending machine right before the boss arena.

Directive-0 attacks and fight mechanics

Directive-0 alternates between shield and armor phases, both of which require quick reaction and good elemental weapon choices. During the fight, it opens with rapid projectile volleys that deal heavy area damage. It also deploys floating turret orbs that transform into Rail Liner turrets.

Directive-0 can also raise a large front barrier that blocks any incoming fire, and the best way to tackle it is by flanking to the sides. Additionally, be ready for the constant cluster grenades and projectile attacks throughout the fight.

Tips to defeat Directive-0 in Borderlands 4

Stay mobile and take cover behind machinery (Image via SK Gaming || Gearbox)

Directive-0 can look intimidating at first, but once you understand its pattern, the fight becomes much easier. Here are some effective tips against this boss:

Use Shock to break its shield bar, then switch to Corrosive for the armor phase.

Aim for the head as it's the boss's weak spot.

Take cover behind machinery to avoid heavy projectile volleys.

Keep a few minor enemies alive to use the Second Wind revive when required.

Staying mobile is the best way to avoid the overlapping of AoE explosions.

Destroy floating turret orbs quickly before they deploy and overwhelm you.

Directive-0 drops and rewards

Once you defeat Directive-0, you get the following Legendary Assault Rifles, all of which are highly farmable:

Whiskey Foxtrot : A versatile rifle that can switch to a rapid-fire overdrive mode.

: A versatile rifle that can switch to a rapid-fire overdrive mode. Bonnie and Clyde : Another strong rifle that grants huge damage boosts on kills and instantly refills magazines for chaining fights.

: Another strong rifle that grants huge damage boosts on kills and instantly refills magazines for chaining fights. Rowan’s Charge: A unique AR that has a chance to trigger critical hits and refund ammo on each crit.

That’s everything you need to know about Directive-0 boss in Borderlands 4.

