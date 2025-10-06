Borderlands 4 Leader Willem location, drops, and mechanics

Borderlands 4 Leader Willem is a proud individual who wants nothing more than to help the downtrodden. However, as in the real world, at times, the greatest of enemies are those who work from within to disrupt society. Such is the case of Borderlands 4 Leader Willem.

Eventually, you will be tasked to eliminate this threat and put him out of his misery. That being said, here's how to find Leader Willem, how to defeat him, and the loot you can expect to obtain afterwards.

Where to find Borderlands 4 Leader Willem?

Leader Willem can be found here after you complete all Side Missions (Image via 2k | YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

You will find Carcadia Burn, a region of Kairos that is overrun by the Rippers. However, when you first encounter him, he will offer you a Side Mission called Enter the Electi Part 2. To unlock this interaction, you will have to complete another Side Mission (you guessed it), Enter the Electi Part 1.

Once these two have been ticked off the list, you will next have to complete The Council Divided Side Mission and then complete A Traitor Within; finally, you will be given the Side Mission called The Mole’s Gambit. At the end of this Side Mission, you will be able to take on Leader Willem.

Since this boss is connected to these Side Missions, you will have to complete them to gain access to him. As such, Borderlands 4 Leader Willem can only be found at the end of these Side Missions. Follow the mission markers to get to him.

How to defeat Borderlands 4 Leader Willem?

Dodge his Corrosive attacks and you'll be fine (Image via 2k | YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

Leader Willem is a powerful boss, but not too overbearing if you have the right gear. He has two Health Bars: one is Shield, and the other is Armor. The former can be taken out using Shock, while the latter can be destroyed using Cryo/Corrosive. Maliwan is the best weapon manufacturer for the job.

Keep in mind that he will throw corrosive attacks at you, so keep your distance and dodge them to avoid taking damage. Attack from afar, and everything should be alright.

What does Borderlands 4 Leader Willem drop?

Firepot is quite the explosive piece of gear (Image via 2k | YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

Firepot, manufactured by Torgue, is a Legendary Grenade Ordnance. It has an effect called Spicy, which spawns homing Torgue stickies over time. If you're looking to clear out groups of enemies, this is a solid option.

