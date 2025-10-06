Borderlands 4 Genone Boss location, drops, and mechanics

The Borderlands 4 Genone Boss is a well-kept secret that intrepid Vault Hunters will have to uncover to fight and loot. Unlike other bosses that can be found at random or originally, you will have to go a bit off the beaten path to get to this one. Of course, this is late-game content, so don't worry about rushing it.

Ad

That being said, here's everything you need to know about the Borderlands 4 Genone Boss, where to find him, how to defeat him, and the loot he could drop once defeated.

Where to find Borderlands 4 Genone Boss

Fault Hunting Side Mission (Image via 2k | YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

Genone can be found in Carcadia Burn, but getting to him will take a bit of preparation and requires a prerequisite to fulfill. To access this "secret" boss, you will have to complete the Side Mission called Fault Hunting. This, too, is available in Carcadia Burn after you interact with a Bounty on the wall.

Ad

Trending

Alternatively, if you love exploration, you can go to the Society for Amateur Seismology Enthusiasts at the Ruined Sumplands and speak directly with Leopold. He will give you the Side Mission. Once accepted, you will gain access to Genone at his facility.

To access the facility, you will have to enter the bunker found underneath the cliff of The Yawning Yard in Lopside. At the end of this facility, you will be able to challenge Genone. Once you defeat him for the first time, you can always repeat the process by using Moxxi's Encore.

Ad

How to defeat Borderlands 4 Genone Boss

Dodge Genone's attacks by moving about (Image via 2k | YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

Defeating Genone is rather straightforward. His first Health Bar is a Shield, which means using Shock to drain it will cut short its lifespan and minimize effort. Next up, the second Health Bar is Armor. As is the norm, using Corrosive/Cryo should do the trick to eliminate this layer.

Ad

Genone can also summon Order lackeys to attack you. Be careful, as they could get overwhelming, but on the flipside, having a few around could let you pull off an easy Second Wind. As for Genone's attack, they mostly do AOE damage. If you're able to keep moving, you should be fine.

What loot does Borderlands 4 Genone Boss drop?

Loot galore! (Image via 2k | YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

The loot dropped by the Borderlands 4 Genone Boss is not all that great, especially when compared to other Legendaries such as Finnity XXX-L and Complex Root. However, they are powerful in their own right. As such, after you defeat him, you have the chance of getting Oscar Mike (Assault Rifle) and Recursive (Grenade).

Ad

The former can have either one of these effects: Space Laser (Calls down a Space Laser) or Fragcendiary Grenades (Launches Grenades that deal incendiary damage and spawn a Fire Hazard). As for the latter, it has a chance to detonate again after detonating once.

Read more Borderlands 4 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More