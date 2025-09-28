Borderlands 4: How to get Complex Root Legendary Sniper Rifle

The Complex Root legendary Sniper Rifle in Borderlands 4, while seemingly standard weaponry from Maliwan, they always have tricks up their sleeves. This weapon is not just a long-range DPS beat, but thanks to its perk, it can be used to clear rows of opponents with a single shot at times

Ad

Getting the Complex Root Legendary Sniper Rifle is going to be a bit of work owing to the RNG mechanics that are at play, but it will be worth the effort. You will need to use Moxxi's Big Encore to obtain it, which is a late-game mechanic will you will come to love (and hate).

How to get the Complex Root Legendary Sniper Rifle in Borderlands 4

Look for the Bunker at Idolator's Noose (Image via 2k | YouTube/100% Guides)

To get the Complex Root Legendary Sniper Rifle, you will first have to progress to the Fadefields Region and reach the sub-region called Idolator's Noose. This will take some time, so don't rush things. Ensure you have a build capable of dealing with whatever comes your way. Farm to get stronger loot if you feel you're underprepared. Play Side Missions to gain additional gear.

Ad

Trending

Defeat Mimicron to get the Legendary (Image via 2k | YouTube/100% Guides)

Once you're confident, you will have to go to the Order Bunker called Tiping Point. Here, you will have to take on a boss called Mimicron. After being defeated, this entity has a chance of dropping the Complex Root Legendary Sniper Rifle. Since loot is based on RNG, you may not get it the first time around. Make use of Moxxi's Big Encore to farm the boss as many times as you need to get the weapon.

Ad

What makes obtaining the Complex Root legendary Sniper Rifle worth the effort?

Complex Root (Image via 2k | YouTube/100% Guides)

For starters, aside from being a Legendary weapon, it has an incredible perk called Sierpinski. When a shot is fired, additional diverging projectiles are spawned along its path. This means you could potentially hit multiple opponents with one shot or inflict more damage to a single target with one shot. Being a Maliwan weapon, the elemental status effect could be used to devastating degrees.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More