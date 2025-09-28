Borderlands 4: How to get Complex Root Legendary Sniper Rifle

The Complex Root legendary Sniper Rifle in Borderlands 4, while seemingly standard weaponry from Maliwan, they always have tricks up their sleeves. This weapon is not just a long-range DPS beat, but thanks to its perk, it can be used to clear rows of opponents with a single shot at times
Getting the Complex Root Legendary Sniper Rifle is going to be a bit of work owing to the RNG mechanics that are at play, but it will be worth the effort. You will need to use Moxxi's Big Encore to obtain it, which is a late-game mechanic will you will come to love (and hate).
How to get the Complex Root Legendary Sniper Rifle in Borderlands 4
To get the Complex Root Legendary Sniper Rifle, you will first have to progress to the Fadefields Region and reach the sub-region called Idolator's Noose. This will take some time, so don't rush things. Ensure you have a build capable of dealing with whatever comes your way. Farm to get stronger loot if you feel you're underprepared. Play Side Missions to gain additional gear.
Once you're confident, you will have to go to the Order Bunker called Tiping Point. Here, you will have to take on a boss called Mimicron. After being defeated, this entity has a chance of dropping the Complex Root Legendary Sniper Rifle. Since loot is based on RNG, you may not get it the first time around. Make use of Moxxi's Big Encore to farm the boss as many times as you need to get the weapon.
What makes obtaining the Complex Root legendary Sniper Rifle worth the effort?
For starters, aside from being a Legendary weapon, it has an incredible perk called Sierpinski. When a shot is fired, additional diverging projectiles are spawned along its path. This means you could potentially hit multiple opponents with one shot or inflict more damage to a single target with one shot. Being a Maliwan weapon, the elemental status effect could be used to devastating degrees.
Read more articles here:
- Borderlands 4: How to get Birt's Bees Legendary SMG
- Borderlands 4: How to get Extra Medium legendary shield
- Borderlands 4: How to get Linebacker legendary shotgun
- Borderlands 4: How to get Triple Bypass legendary repkit