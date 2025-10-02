5 best Legendary assault rifles in Borderlands 4, ranked

Borderlands 4 features a myriad of great Legendary assault rifles. Often dropping from challenging boss enemies, these weapons have been a staple of the series since the first entry, thanks to a mix of solid damage output and fire rate that make them reliable in any situation, no matter the build or character.
As players will be able to get their hands on several standout weapons throughout the open-world campaign of Borderlands 4, here is a list of the best Legendary assault rifles in the game.
Best Legendary assault rifles to get in Borderlands 4
5) Aegon's Dream
- Effect: Prophetic – Shots alternate between cryo and fire damage. When changed into underbarrel mode, cryo shoots out of the left barrel, and fire shoots out of the right.
- Red Text: Finish the song!
The Aegon's Dream Vladof legendary assault rifle is unique in the sense that it fires two elements, Cryo and Incendiary, simultaneously, compared to standard weapons that can switch between two. This makes quick work of enemies and also stacks status effects on foes.
This weapon can be obtained from the Horace boss in The Howl, Fadefields.
4) Star Helix
- Effect: Constellation – Projectiles can be fired vertically or horizontally.
- Red Text: They see the stars, and they think, "Mine."
The Star Helix returns from Borderlands 3. This legendary assault rifle from Daedelus fires three bullets per shot, which converge at a point after traveling a distance. This limits the weapon's range, but the high damage output makes up for it. Interestingly, the fire mode can be switched between horizontal and vertical, allowing for more precise control.
The Star Helix drops from The Timekeeper in the Upper Dominion, but can be obtained as a world drop, too.
3) Chuck
- Effect: Pitcher – Cannot shoot. Thrown when trying to fire.
- Red Text: What a tosser.
The Chuck is one of the most unique weapons in Borderlands 4. While most Tediore-manufactured weapons throw a copy of themselves when reloaded, this legendary assault rifle cannot shoot and instead is thrown directly when fired. This deals a ton of explosive damage, allowing players to insta-kill most enemies.
The Chuck can be obtained from Fractis in The Crawlcroft Order Bunker in Grindstone of the Worthy in Carcadia Burn or the Foundry Freaks bosses at the Pitted Stain Ripper Drill Site in Fadefields.
2) Oscar Mike
- Effect: Fragcendiary Grenades – Alt-Fire launches Grenades that deal incendiary damage and spawn a Fire Hazard.
- Red Text: Duty called, I answered, we hung out. Duty's awesome!
or
- Effect: Space Laser - Alt-Fire calls down a Space Laser, dealing damage every .2 seconds
- Red Text: Today's weather is cloudy with a chance of SICK-ASS SPACE LASERS!
The Oscar Mike Legendary assault rifle from Daedelus comes in two variants with different underbarrels: one that fires Incendiary grenades and another that calls down a space laser to deal continuous damage. The former is especially powerful at one-shotting bosses with the right build, making this weapon a must-have.
The Oscar Mike drops from Genone in Yawning Yard in Lopside, Carcadia Burn, after completing the Fault Hunting side mission.
1) Wombo Combo
- Effect: Rip Rockets – Rockets automatically fire from the Underbarrel
- Red Text: Where you at? Where you at? Where you at?
The Wombo Combo takes the top spot on this list as the best Legendary assault rifle in Borderlands 4. This Vladof assault rifle delivers a lot of damage, not just from its primary barrel, but also from its underbarrel that fires grenades each time it is fired, which can melt even the toughest bosses.
The Wombo Combo drops from the Rippa Roadbirds bosses found in the Saw's Clench Ripper Drill Site in Carcadia Burn.
Borderlands 4 is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC platforms.
