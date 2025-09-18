Borderlands 4: Fault Hunting walkthrough (and puzzle solution)

Fault Hunting is a side quest in Borderlands 4 that you can obtain from the faction town in Carcadia Burn. It will be available outside the generator room on a wall transponder labelled ‘Urgent’. On interacting with it, you’ll hear the voice of Leopol, a seismologist who’s looking for the cause of tremors beneath the ground. He will sound crazy at first, but the quest will take you for a fun ride throughout the region.

Completing the quest will also reward you with a decent amount of XP, Eridium, Cash, and unlock weapon paint. Here’s everything you need to know about Fault Hunting.

Borderlands 4: Fault Hunting Step-By-Step Walkthrough

Talk to Leopol

Leopol will brief you about the situation (Image via 2K)

Following the discovery of the strange message, you’ll need to visit Leopol in person. He will further explain that the tremors from the ground are something other than the monfall and wants you to investigate what’s happening.

Explore the cave

Use the gyser to get to the top side (Image via 2K)

Make your way to the location of the cave. It is where you’ll find out Leopol was serious about the tremors. Inside the cave, you’ll come across a blocked door and an ambush. Defeat the enemies and use the jet geyser to climb on the ledge for a path leading to the other side of the door into the facility.

Explore the facility

Shoot the circuit behind the broken door (Image via 2K)

Head deeper into the facility, and you’ll find more enemies sneak up on you, and a malfunctioning door. On the other side, there will be a destructible power cell that you can destroy and move forward. Keep moving until you reach the server room.

Directing power to the server console

Final setup leading power to the console (Image via 2K)

Look for three cylinders and interact with them to turn on the power. On the ceiling, there will be cables that you can rotate using the grapple. Move them around to redirect the power to the console. Here’s how to rotate them.

Turn the closest one to the power cell once.

Turn the middle one in the middle twice.

Turn the wiring closest to the console three times.

Hack into the server console

Find out about the history of the place (Image via 2K)

The objective says hack, but you’ll be fighting the enemies while ECHO-4 does the hacking work. Once the hack is complete, you’ll find a hologram of Zadra talking about creating the Synths and the first one they made, named Genone.

Following that, Genone will acknowledge your presence, and you’ll have a short chat with the sentient Synth. You’ll also find that the Synth was the one causing the tremors and is waiting to fight the Vault Hunter for a long time.

Reach Genone

Reach the server room of the new facility (Image via 2K)

Genone will send you its coordinates. Make your way out of the cave and head towards the Yawning Yard in the Lopside area of Carcadia Burn. Head to the edge of the valley and drop down to find another cave. Genone will unlock the door, but there will be enemies inside.

As you move deeper, you’ll enter a server room where the sentient Synth will send even more enemies to attack you. Once you clear the server room, you'll need to do the power puzzle once again, but this time with more cables to turn.

Redirect power to the door

Final setup to power the door (Image via 2K)

After defeating the enemies, you’ll need to once again direct power and unlock the door. Use your grapples to rotate the wires and redirect the power towards the door. The process is the same as powering the server in the previous cave, but instead of the hub, you'll be directing power to the door.

Fight Genone and shut down the facility

Defeat Genone (Image via 2K)

With the door open, all that’s left is to take down Genone. Make your way to the boss's room. Refill your ammo and drop down into the arena. Defeat the boss and delete Zadra’s research on sentient Synth to prevent something like this from happening again.

Take Zadra's keycard and power down the facility (Image via 2K)

Take the keycard from where the boss spawned and access the control room. Interact with the console and shut down the facility's power to complete the quest. Don’t forget to claim the reward chest after defeating the boss.

