Borderlands 4 Horrors of Kairos (Halloween event) guide

Borderlands 4 recently kicked off its first holiday event, Horrors of Kairos. A predictably Halloween-flavored event, it channels one of my favorite Slayer tracks, because it’s literally Raining Blood. At the very least, it rains blood in the areas where you find the holiday event. While the Uniques you can pick up from the event are pretty amazing, the downside is that it’s even more RNG than you might be used to.
From November 23 until November 6, 2025, the Horrors of Kairos event will be available in Borderlands 4. It’s not restricted to difficulty level, either. You can play whatever difficulty feels right, whether Easy or UVH4.
What to expect during the Horrors of Kairos event in Borderlands 4
The Horrors of Kairos event in Borderlands 4 puts all those randomly-occuring Boss Rifts to use, by putting new Uniques in them. You remember those huge, translucent bubbles that occasionally show up in the world? That’s it! That’s the whole event. The only real change is that now, when you’re near or in one, the world effect has it raining blood.
It’s the same bosses that you could fight in the previous Rift Boss events, like Psych0-Bot, only, there’s potential for new gear to drop. When you defeat the boss in question, you’ll go to your rewards caches, and crack them open. That’s where the new Legendaries can drop:
- Murmur (Tediore Assault Rifle): Always crits enemies below 35% health.
- Skully (Grenade Ordinance): Fires projectiles that home in on the nearest target
There’s also a free cosmetic you can pick up, using a SHIFT Code. For the Gourd Your Loins Head Piece and Hex Appeal Weapon Skin, just use the following SHIFT Code:
- Gourd Your Loins/Hex Appeal: 3S6BB-ZXT93-KRT3W-BT3T3-JW6TZ
Potential places to farm Rift Bosses for Horrors of Kairos in Borderlands 4
For good or for ill, the Horrors of Kairos event in Borderlands 4 requires you to find and defeat Rift Bosses. These can technically spawn just about anywhere on the map. When you enter a zone, there’s a chance a Rift Boss will be available for you to fight.
This means you need to fast travel out of a region and back in, a few minutes (3-4M) if you’re trying to farm a specific location. While no area is truly guaranteed to have a Rift Boss you can farm, the below areas have been the most reliable for the community.
- Punitive Manufactorum (Terminus Ridge East)
- Fishing Spot (Fadefields)
- Forest North of Launchpad (Fadefields)
- Route to Plungeford from The Stockroom (Fadefields)
It’s also important to note that if you leave the Rift Boss arena, or if you die, you fail, and won’t get the loot you’re after. These items will likely not be available again in-game, except perhaps through Golden Key chests, or perhaps if the event remains the same next year.
