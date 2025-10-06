Borderlands 4: How to get Bugbear legendary Assault Rifle

The Bugbear legendary Assault Rifle in Borderlands 4 is manufactured by Torgue and is one of the highest-tier weapons in the game. It is capable of shooting out powerful rockets that can deal increasingly more damage with every shot due to its unique effect. It also comes with a devastating area-based damage ability that can decimate large hordes of enemies with ease.
This article will highlight the best way to get the Bugbear legendary Assault Rifle in Borderlands 4.
How to farm Bugbear legendary Assault Rifle in Borderlands 4
Here is a guide that fans can use to get the Bugbear legendary Assault Rifle in Borderlands 4:
- You will need to progress through the main storyline and unlock the Fades District in the central part of the map.
- Near the Northern boundary of the Fades District, you can find the Lakeside Properties POI. You can locate it on the map by moving up from the Sumpview Falls Safehouse in the same region.
- In this POI, you can find an NPC named Beth, who will provide you with a mission called One Gassy Issue. After completing this quest, you can interact with Beth again to receive the One Slimy Issue mission.
- The final objectives of One Slimy Issue will lead you to a boss fight against the Bio-Thresher Omega monster. You will need to defeat it by throwing Gas Canisters to wear down its layers of defense.
- This boss monster also has a knack for dodging after taking damage. It burrows under the arena and comes back up. There are different phases for its health pool, so you will need to repeatedly grab canisters and hit the boss with them to deal damage.
- Maintain some distance from this boss to avoid taking damage. It is best to stay near the platforms where the canister dispensers are located to quickly defeat the monster.
- Once the boss is defeated, you will be able to complete the rest of the objectives and finish the mission.
- Taking down the Bio-Thresher Omega will unlock Moxxi’s Big Encore near the boss arena.
- You can use this feature to challenge the boss again in a fight and possibly get the Bugbear legendary Assault Rifle in Borderlands 4. Since there is a chance that the gun would drop after the monster is eliminated, you may need to revisit this fight a few times before securing the preferred item.
It is important to note that the Bugbear legendary Assault Rifle in Borderlands 4 has some variants. However, the weapon mostly shares similar traits with other versions and is a strong item that you can use in your loadout.
All Bugbear legendary Assault Rifle unique effects and stats in Borderlands 4
Here are the unique effects and stats of the Bugbear legendary Assault Rifle in Borderlands 4:
Unique effect
Rotary Gun is a perk for this gun that increases its damage output by 100% and damage radius by 200% depending on how empty the magazine is. This is a great effect that ensures you can dish out massive damage numbers when nearing a reload.
Alt Fire
Airstrike is another feature of this weapon that can be used to mark an area and bring down a missile to deal massive damage. This is most effective against large groups of mobs and even high-health pool boss monsters. The reload time on this ability is quite long and cannot be spammed.
Hyperion-Licensed Shield
You can aim down sights to zoom in with the weapon and activate a Gun Shield for this weapon. This is a good effect that can help you mitigate some of the incoming damage and make you last longer in gunfights.
Elemental
This weapon comes with the Incendiary damage effect. There is a chance to burn enemies with every shot to deal ticking damage.
Stats at Level 50
Here are the stats of a Level 50 Vaccinated Bugbear legendary Assault Rifle in Borderlands 4:
- Damage: 929 (per shot)
- Accuracy: 81%
- Reload Time: 1.8 seconds
- Fire rate: 5.5/second
- Magazine Size: 14
It is important to note that the overall damage output of the weapon can vary for players, as it depends on the character build and abilities.
