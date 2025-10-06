Borderlands 4: How to get Lucian's Flank legendary Assault Rifle

Lucian’s Flank legendary Assault Rifle in Borderlands 4 is a great option for players who like to pick fights with large groups from medium range. It is some impressive stats and comes with a few unique effects, making it great for builds that rely on fast and continuous suppressive gunfire. While the damage per bullet for this gun may be lower compared to some other legendaries, it is a good option that you can put in your loadout for dishing out elemental damage.

This article will highlight how you can get Lucian’s Flank legendary Assault Rifle in Borderlands 4.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to farm Lucian’s Flank legendary Assault Rifle in Borderlands 4

Here is a quick overview that you can use to obtain Lucian’s Flank legendary Assault Rifle in Borderlands 4:

Travel to the Cuspid Climb area located on the right of the Terminus Range .

located on the right of the . Navigate to the Southern boundary of the region and go towards the right edge of Cuspid Climb from Checkpoint Vermillion POI .

and go towards the from . You will be able to find a Ripper Drill Site called The Old Scrape here. This region has two boss monsters that you can defeat.

Location of Ripper Drill Site The Old Scrape in Cuspid Climb (Image via Youtube/@sofasupastargaming)

Enter the Drill Site and defeat all enemies that block your way. Once you get to the enclosed rocky area , you will have to take down some waves of mobs emerging from the caves and makeshift houses.

that block your way. Once you get to the , you will have to take down some emerging from the caves and makeshift houses. After some time, the bosses, The Immortal Boneface and Saddleback will come out into the arena and enter the fight. Defeat both of them to clear the arena.

will come out into the arena and enter the fight. Defeat both of them to clear the arena. During the beginning of the boss fight, you should target Saddleback first and simply spam as many critical hits as possible. Taking down this boss is important as it can buff nearby smaller enemies, making them difficult to defeat. Moreover, Saddleback can target you with a long-range missile, which deals quite a bit of damage.

Taking down Saddleback first can help you win the boss fight easily (Image via Youtube/@sofasupastargaming)

After taking down Saddleback, you can concentrate your abilities and complete firepower on Boneface . It is recommended to carry elemental damage weapons in your loadout, preferably legendary grade, when fighting this duo.

. It is recommended to in your loadout, preferably legendary grade, when fighting this duo. You can use Moxxi’s Big Encore to challenge the boss fight again to farm for the preferred items. Since Lucian’s Flank legendary Assault Rifle in Borderlands 4 has a chance of dropping from this fight, you may need to grind for a few rounds before you obtain the gun.

It is important to note that there are different elemental variants of Lucian’s Flank legendary Assault Rifle in Borderlands 4. Regardless, it is a great weapon to carry around in your inventory and use in the loadout whenever necessary.

All Lucian’s Flank legendary Assault Rifle unique effects and stats in Borderlands 4

Here is a list of all the unique effects and stats of Lucian’s Flank legendary Assault Rifle in Borderlands 4:

Unique effect

Trample enables the assault rifle to regain 2 ammo with every critical hit on enemies. However, there is a cooldown on this effect, so you cannot spam it and enjoy unlimited ammo in the magazine.

Alt Fire

The weapon comes with an extra barrel to increase its fire rate. This makes it effective against large hordes of enemies and high-health pool boss monsters.

Jakobs-Licensed Accessory

This effect enables all critical hits on enemies to bounce off and hit other mobs in the vicinity. The range is limited, but it can be lethal when enemies are grouped up in a small area.

Ripper-Licensed Magazine

Lucian’s Flank legendary Assault Rifle in Borderlands 4 charges up before it is capable of firing in Full Auto mode.

Elemental

This legendary assault rifle comes with different elemental damage effects. The variants will have a chance to inflict specific elemental damage on enemies with every bullet. The Incendiary damage effect is one of the more preferred variants for this gun.

Stats at Level 50

Here are the stats of a Level 50 Overproduced Amassing Lucian’s Flank legendary Assault Rifle in Borderlands 4:

Damage: 372 (per bullet)

372 (per bullet) Accuracy: 76%

76% Reload Time: 3.3 seconds

3.3 seconds Fire rate: 15.9/second

15.9/second Magazine Size: 89

It is important to note that the overall damage output of the weapon may vary for every individual, depending on the build and abilities.

