Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue walkthrough

The Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue Side Mission has you meddling with Locust Gas once more. Then again, it plays a vital role throughout the storyline. This time around, you will have to infiltrate an Order Locust facility and reroute the Gas. However, before you take on this Side Mission, you will have to first complete Plan Z Main Mission.

That said, here's what you need to know about the Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue Side Mission:

Quest Giver : Beth

: Beth Location : Fades District

: Fades District Prerequisites : Plan Z

: Plan Z Estimated time to complete: 15 to 20 minutes

Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue Step-By-Step Walkthrough

Before we go step-by-step, here's a broad idea of what you'll need to do to complete the Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue Side Mission:

Talk to Beth

Reach Sorting Station One

Call Elevator

Reach Locust Gas Storage Room

Defeat Order Security

Connect Locust Gas Engine

Activate Locust Gas Engine and return to Sorting Station Entrance

Destroy Bio-Armored Door

Defeat Sorting Station Security

Disable Force Fields and kill Station Defender

Reroute Locust Gas Throughout City

Talk to Beth

Talk to Beth (Image 2k | YouTube/Gaming Tornedo)

To start the Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue Side Mission, you will first need to talk to Beth, who can be found in the Fades District in the Dominion region.

Reach Sorting Station One

Reach Sorting Station One (Image 2k | YouTube/Gaming Tornedo)

After you accept the Side Mission, you will have to reach Sorting Station One (Locust Production Facility). Your route may take you through the Safehouse at Sumpview Falls. If you're yet to clear it out, this is your chance to do so.

Call Elevator

Call Elevator (Image 2k | YouTube/Gaming Tornedo)

Once you reach Sorting Station One, you will have to call the Elevator. You will need to use your Grapple to call it to ground level, and use your Grapple again to get atop the platform, as the elevator is not quite functional.

Reach Locust Gas Storage Room

Reach Locust Gas Storage Room (Image 2k | YouTube/Gaming Tornedo)

Once atop the platform, the door in front of you will be sealed. To continue along the Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue Side Mission, turn left and look for a panel on the wall. Use your Grapple to rip off the panel, and travel along the airduct to get to the Locust Gas Storage Room.

Defeat Order Security

Defeat Order Security (Image 2k | YouTube/Gaming Tornedo)

The next step in the Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue Side Mission will be to take on Order forces. They shouldn't pose much of a threat to you.

Connect Locust Gas Engine

Connect Locust Gas Engine (Image 2k | YouTube/Gaming Tornedo)

Next up, you will have to find your way to the upper part of the Locust Gas Storage Room and pull two levers. They are located on the far side of the room, and you will have to cross the gap to get to them. After you pull the first one, you will have to use your Grapple to pull the to move the suspended platform to get to the second lever.

Activate Locust Gas Engine and return to Sorting Station Entrance

Activate Locust Gas Engine and return to Sorting Station Entrance (Image 2k | YouTube/Gaming Tornedo)

After pulling both levers, you will be tasked with activating the engine. Once done, you follow the marker back to the door that was sealed after you made your way atop the platform from the elevator.

Destroy Bio-Armored Door

Destroy Bio-Armored Door (Image 2k | YouTube/Gaming Tornedo)

Once at the entrance, pick up the Locust Canister to the right of the Bio-Armored Door and throw it to dissolve the armor. This will give you access to the Sorting Station One.

Defeat Sorting Station Security

Defeat Sorting Station Security (Image 2k | YouTube/Gaming Tornedo)

Next up, you will have to defeat the Sorting Station Security in Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue Side Mission to progress further. This could take a while, so don't rush the process.

Disable Force Fields and kill Station Defender

Disable Force Fields and kill Station Defender (Image 2k | YouTube/Gaming Tornedo)

While ECHO-4 disabled Force Fields, you will have to hold the line against numerous foes. Proceed with caution, as you'll encounter a Bio-Bulkhead, which you will have to defeat to complete this phase of the Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue Side Mission.

Reroute Locust Gas Throughout City

Reroute Locust Gas Throughout City (Image 2k | YouTube/Gaming Tornedo)

Lastly, to complete the Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue Side Mission, you will have to reroute the Locust Gas. To do this, follow the marker and pull the lever. With this, the Side Mission will be completed.

