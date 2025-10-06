Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue walkthrough

The Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue Side Mission has you meddling with Locust Gas once more. Then again, it plays a vital role throughout the storyline. This time around, you will have to infiltrate an Order Locust facility and reroute the Gas. However, before you take on this Side Mission, you will have to first complete Plan Z Main Mission.
That said, here's what you need to know about the Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue Side Mission:
- Quest Giver: Beth
- Location: Fades District
- Prerequisites: Plan Z
- Estimated time to complete: 15 to 20 minutes
Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue Step-By-Step Walkthrough
Before we go step-by-step, here's a broad idea of what you'll need to do to complete the Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue Side Mission:
- Talk to Beth
- Reach Sorting Station One
- Call Elevator
- Reach Locust Gas Storage Room
- Defeat Order Security
- Connect Locust Gas Engine
- Activate Locust Gas Engine and return to Sorting Station Entrance
- Destroy Bio-Armored Door
- Defeat Sorting Station Security
- Disable Force Fields and kill Station Defender
- Reroute Locust Gas Throughout City
Talk to Beth
To start the Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue Side Mission, you will first need to talk to Beth, who can be found in the Fades District in the Dominion region.
Reach Sorting Station One
After you accept the Side Mission, you will have to reach Sorting Station One (Locust Production Facility). Your route may take you through the Safehouse at Sumpview Falls. If you're yet to clear it out, this is your chance to do so.
Call Elevator
Once you reach Sorting Station One, you will have to call the Elevator. You will need to use your Grapple to call it to ground level, and use your Grapple again to get atop the platform, as the elevator is not quite functional.
Reach Locust Gas Storage Room
Once atop the platform, the door in front of you will be sealed. To continue along the Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue Side Mission, turn left and look for a panel on the wall. Use your Grapple to rip off the panel, and travel along the airduct to get to the Locust Gas Storage Room.
Defeat Order Security
The next step in the Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue Side Mission will be to take on Order forces. They shouldn't pose much of a threat to you.
Connect Locust Gas Engine
Next up, you will have to find your way to the upper part of the Locust Gas Storage Room and pull two levers. They are located on the far side of the room, and you will have to cross the gap to get to them. After you pull the first one, you will have to use your Grapple to pull the to move the suspended platform to get to the second lever.
Activate Locust Gas Engine and return to Sorting Station Entrance
After pulling both levers, you will be tasked with activating the engine. Once done, you follow the marker back to the door that was sealed after you made your way atop the platform from the elevator.
Destroy Bio-Armored Door
Once at the entrance, pick up the Locust Canister to the right of the Bio-Armored Door and throw it to dissolve the armor. This will give you access to the Sorting Station One.
Defeat Sorting Station Security
Next up, you will have to defeat the Sorting Station Security in Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue Side Mission to progress further. This could take a while, so don't rush the process.
Disable Force Fields and kill Station Defender
While ECHO-4 disabled Force Fields, you will have to hold the line against numerous foes. Proceed with caution, as you'll encounter a Bio-Bulkhead, which you will have to defeat to complete this phase of the Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue Side Mission.
Reroute Locust Gas Throughout City
Lastly, to complete the Borderlands 4 One Gassy Issue Side Mission, you will have to reroute the Locust Gas. To do this, follow the marker and pull the lever. With this, the Side Mission will be completed.
