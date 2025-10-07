Borderlands 4: How to get G.M.R. legendary Assault Rifle

If you’re looking for raw damage, the G.M.R. is one of the best legendaries in Borderlands 4. It’s an Assault Rifle that, on the surface, looks boring with no alt-fire mode. However, the unique perk on the gun ‘Big Name Hunter’ doubles its damage when scoped in, making it one of the highest DPS weapons for a kinetic weapon build.
It’s also one of the easiest legendaries to farm in Borderlands 4. This guide will explain all you need to know about the G.M.R. legendary Assault Rifle.
How to get the G.M.R. legendary Assault Rifle in Borderlands 4?
To start farming the G.M.R. legendary Assault Rifle, you’ll need to have access to the Queen’s Cradle in Carcadia Burn. The gun is one of the rare drops from the final boss ‘Driller Hole’ at the end of the ‘Unpaid Tab’ main story quest.
You can also get lucky and unlock the gun using a Golden Cache, but if you’re feeling lucky, keep an eye out for the latest Shift Codes for some Golden Keys. However, a consistent way to get the G.M.R. is by farming the boss until you get one. That’s because the exit portal and the entry room are side by side, cutting down the teleport animation time.
If you have a decent build, a single run will take you around a minute, meaning there’s a very good chance you’ll have the gun within an hour of farming. After Splashzone, the Driller Hole is likely the second-fastest boss fight in Borderlands 4.
Borderlands 4: G.M.R. unique perk 'Big Name Hunter' explained
The unique perk on G.M.R. is pretty straightforward. Aiming down the sights increases the damage by 100% and reduces the gun's fire rate by 50%. Both of the abilities work well together as one improves the DPS, while the other allows you to adjust aim after recoil.
The only drawback is the 100% Shot cost, meaning that while zoomed in, you’ll be spending two bullets per shot. However, since it is an Assault Rifle, there is no need to worry about the ammo capacity if you’re upgrading the Storage Deck Unit.
You can further buff the gun damage by using class mods and Enhancements for the particular manufacturer. And yes, the G.M.R. can roll with the Jakobs perk that ricochets bullets on critical hits. Here are a few simple ways to increase your damage:
- Jakobs Enhancement with Bounce Pass and Piercer
- Penetrator Augment
- Class Mod with Gun Damage, Assault Rifle Damage, or Kinetic Damage
Having all three together alone will be enough to take down some of the strongest foes across Kairos with almost any gun-based build.
