Borderlands 4: How to get Hellwalker legendary shotgun

The Hellwalker legendary shotgun is one familiar to many BL fans, and it’s back in Borderlands 4. It made an appearance in Borderlands 3, and is back as a mighty, worthwhile legendary that you should definitely farm if you enjoy shotgun gameplay. A Jakobs weapon, and it’s not one that should be too hard to farm. Just be prepared to grind through a tedious Drill site over and over again until it drops.
A remarkably powerful gun, it might look simple and unadorned compared to other legendary shotguns like the Hellfire, but do not underestimate the might and power of the Hellwalker shotgun in Borderlands 4. Here’s where you can get your very own.
How to farm the Hellwalker legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4
In order to farm the Hellwalker legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4, you need to at least complete the first section of the game. Namely, the Rush the Gate quest and defeat Idolator Sol. Below are the steps necessary to farm the Hellwalker legendary shotgun:
- You need to at least have access to Terminus Range, which requires you to defeat Idolator Sol in the Rush the Gate mission.
- Head to the southern point of Cuspid Climb, and complete the Drill Site found here. Clear the waves of enemies until the Meathead Riders appear. Defeat them and gather up the loot.
- If the gun doesn’t drop, activate Moxxi’s Encore machine, and try the Drill Site again.
It’s worth it to sell everything you don’t need, to make as much money back from the repeated Moxxi’s Encore machine. In addition, we recommend not doing this on Ultimate Vault Hunter difficulty, just to make the fights much shorter. If you’re using the Vex infinite damage build, then that may not be relevant to you.
Since it’s a Drill Site, it’s pretty easy to farm over and over again. You don’t have to go grinding through a long dungeon, like you would for the Hot Slugger. You may also find this as a drop on the Rift Bosses, but we cannot confirm that. Right now, we do know it drops from the Meathead Riders.
Borderlands 4 Hellwalker Legendary unique effect and stats
The Hellwalker legendary shotgun is a Jakobs manufactured weapon, and while it can only load two shells at a time, it is a Jakobs, which means a very fast reload time, and tons of damage. As it’s only going to come with fire damage, it’s ideal for fleshy enemies, and not so much for the mechanic Synths.
Soothslayer
The primary Legendary unique effect for the Hellwalker in Borderlands 4 is Soothslayer. When you pick it up, and every time you use it, you’ll hear a sick guitar riff. It also fires a pentagram pattern when you open fire with it, which is just a really cool visual. It’s hard to see though since you’re typically fighting up close with it. In addition, it also has incredibly fast reload speed.
Jakobs
All Critical Hits from the weapon cause the projectiles to Ricochet and hit nearby enemies. Every shot you hit on an enemy’s head will deal more damage than hitting another enemy, making it one shot, two kills.
Stats at level 50
- Damage: 1,026 x10
- Accuracy: 53%
- Reload Time: 1.0s
- Fire Rate: 2.0s
- Magazine Size: 2
Do note that this shotgun does not have an alternate firing mode. What you see is what you get; a fast-firing, hard-hitting shotgun for lovers of close-combat guns in Borderlands 4. It might take a lot of grinding to get the Hellwalker, but it’s worth it.
Check out our other Borderlands 4 guides and features