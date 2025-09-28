Borderlands 4: How to get Luty Madlad legendary SMG

The Luty Madlad is a unique legendary in Borderlands 4. It’s an SMG with an unlimited magazine, which doesn’t sound like anything special, but it’s the unique perk that makes it worth using. The weapon overheats a lot faster than anything else in the game, but it also recovers twice as fast. With controlled bursts, the Luty Madlad can try to become the ultimate no-reload weapon.

While using the weapon, the only issue we noticed is that it causes some ammo economy issues. If you’ve upgraded your SDU, follow this guide to find out where to farm the Luty Madlad legendary SMG in Borderlands 4.

How to farm Luty Madlad SMG in Borderlands 4

The Mimicron can create a lot of copies of itself (Image via 2K)

The Luty Madlad can be farmed from the Mimicron boss within the Tipping Point Order Bunker (Idolator’s Noose region). As the name suggests, the boss can create copies of itself, so bring a weapon with better crowd control, like the Linebacker shotgun.

An immune shield will block access to the bunker, which you can remove only by using a Loctus canister from a dispenser nearby. However, to activate it, you’ll need to complete the ‘One Fell Swoop’ main story quest.

Once you defeat the boss, the door on the other side of the teleport orb will unlock. If you didn’t get the weapon, use it to return to the entrance and repeat the fight until you have the Luty Madlad.

Borderlands 4 Luty Madlad unique perk and stats

The Luty Madlad is a Daedalus licensed weapon, meaning it can use an alternate ammo if you run out of the primary. Here’s everything you need to know about the gun.

Homemade Ingenuity

The unique perk of Luty Madlad overheats it much faster than other unlimited magazine guns. However, it also cools the weapon very quickly, enabling a rather peculiar gameplay where you deal short bursts of damage every few seconds.

CoV Licensed Magazine

CoV Magazine allows you to shoot the weapon without needing to reload, but it will eventually overheat and require a few seconds to cool down. With the Homemade Ingenuity perk, the idea is to hold the trigger for a bit and let the weapon cool off instantly.

Daedalus Secondary Fire

The Daedalus Secondary Fire will allow you to use alternative ammo from your inventory if you run out of SMG bullets. Obtaining a gun with a high ammo alternative, such as the Assault Rifle, is the preferred stat for this perk.

Stats at Level 30

Luty Madlad perks and stats (Image via 2K)

Here are the stats for the Luty Madlad at Level 50:

Damage: 93

Accuracy: 77%

Reload time: 4.1 seconds

Fire rate: 22.0/second

Magazine size: 34

Apart from the primary stats, Luty Madlad also features a bonus 33% critical damage. As for the raw damage of the gun, it depends on its level, and at level 50, the number will be significantly higher. Other stats for the weapon remain the same.

