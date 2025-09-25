Borderlands 4 patch notes: What's in the update today? (September 25)

Borderlands 4 just rolled out its first-ever balance patch today (September 25, 2025). For the Vex mains already panicking: don't worry just yet. Gearbox has confirmed that some balance realignment is in order, but before they swing the nerf-bat, they will look at and address underperformant Vault Hunter specs. Which, as it turns out, today's Borderlands 4 patch doesn't do much of. It's mainly bugfixes this time.

The Borderlands 4 patch from today is still reasonably big, sized at 11.2 gb for PC (and similar for consoles). Here's the full patch notes.

All changes and fixes in today's Borderlands 4 update (September 25)

Borderlands 4Vex nerfs haven't hit the shores yet (Image via 2K)

Today's Borderlands 4 update (September 25) is the second weekly reset, so we are getting a new weekly Encore boss, Wildcard mission, as well as a new Maurice Black Market Vending Machine hunt.

However, other than that, there's a lot of asset-repackaging for performance streamlining, as the large file size may give away. Here's what the official Borderlands 4 patch notes documents:

Stability & Performance

Improvements to stability and performance.

Addressed various instances of hitching, low FPS, and crashes.

We are continuing to investigate and will make further improvements to stability and performance.

Updated character animations for performance improvements.

Graphics Preset could be set to High or Very High when using Run Auto-Detect in Visual Menu.

Addressed rare issues of infinite loading screens during crossplay.

Improved loading of characters in menus to reduce visible delays when entering character select.

Rewards & Progression

Addressed a reported issue where players could lose or be rewarded unintended extra Skill Points in multiplayer.

Addressed an issue that could prevent Contract target enemies from consistently spawning.

Updated Repkit lifesteal challenge to track lifesteal from any source.

Prevented region discovery achievements from unlocking before discovering all areas.

Prevented instances of unowned DLC content appearing in chests or in menus.

Improved clarity of DLC-related warnings and reward availability.

Addressed a reported issue where the Reward Center could stop working after claiming the Gilded Glory Pack rewards.

Rewards Center popup now correctly excludes already-claimed cosmetics.

Reduced sell prices on Gilded Glory Pack gear in Vending Machines.

Updated the Break Free Pack reward bundle to redeem properly in all instances.

to redeem properly in all instances. Challenge timing has been updated so players can properly progress from Ultimate Vault Hunter (UVH) 4 to UVH 5 after completing the required Wildcard Mission.

When ranking up in multiplayer, players that are not the host will not see the change to their UVH level, but will be able to switch to the higher level. This will be addressed in an upcoming update.

Updated Class Mods to prevent them from dropping with incorrect skill points.

Removed the ECHO log "Maurice's Log" as a requirement for the challenge ”Kairos Speaks“.

Note: For those not seeing the reward after this change, we will be addressing that in a future patch.

Vault Hunter Changes

Harlowe the Gravitar

Gravitar Ground State Capstone has been corrected to remove inaccurate verbiage about enemies taking reduced damage when they do not.

Ground State Capstone has been corrected to remove inaccurate verbiage about enemies taking reduced damage when they do not. Gravitar Flux Generator no longer heals enemies with Potential Transference Capstone.

Flux Generator no longer heals enemies with Potential Transference Capstone. Updated Gravitar Accretion passive to consistently grant Lifesteal to allies.

Accretion passive to consistently grant Lifesteal to allies. Addressed various reported issues with Gravitar Unstable Energy Pocket created from CHROMA Accelerator Action Skill.

Unstable Energy Pocket created from CHROMA Accelerator Action Skill. Includes instances where it would not disappear properly, convert to Cryo Damage, or split as intended with certain skill tree combinations. Skills that saw updates: Special Purpose Magnets Augment, The Shattering Light Capstone, QED passive, Break the Ice passive, Containment Breach Augment, and Eureka! Passive.

Amon the Forgeknight

Forgeknight Primal Surge passive now properly restores Shield and Ammo.

Primal Surge passive now properly restores Shield and Ammo. Forgeknight Firewall Action Skill has been adjusted so Vengeance cannot be stored by Firewall before Scourge is active, as intended.

Firewall Action Skill has been adjusted so Vengeance cannot be stored by Firewall before Scourge is active, as intended. Forgeknight Onslaughter Rocket Punch now connects more reliably with shielded enemies.

Onslaughter Rocket Punch now connects more reliably with shielded enemies. Addressed a reported issue with Forgeknight Forgeaxe not consistently seeking nearby enemies.

Vex the Siren

Addressed a reported issue with Siren Grave Harvest Augment being triggered while Incarnate is not active.

Grave Harvest Augment being triggered while Incarnate is not active. Addressed a reported issue where Siren Blight Attunement passive could occasionally fail to damage the Timekeeper.

Blight Attunement passive could occasionally fail to damage the Timekeeper. Damage caused by Siren Spirit Bomb passive now counts properly as Companion Damage and changes its color to match attuned element.

Rafa the Exo-Soldier

Addressed a reported issue preventing Exo-Soldier Blowout passive from stacking properly when repeating Action Skills.

Gameplay

Addressed a reported issue in the “Overwriting a Wrong” Side Mission where nodes would not spawn consistently.

Addressed a reported issue in the “Talk to Zadra” Mission where the objective could fail if players exited and relaunched mid-dialogue.

Updated beam hit detection, as it was causing beams to not be blocked properly. Eg: Forgeknight Forgeshield.

Forgeshield. Repkits now consistently consume the correct amount of charges after activating Forgeknight Scourge action skill.

Scourge action skill. Prevented Forgeknight from sliding at the end of Molten Slam.

from sliding at the end of Molten Slam. Addressed various reported instances of enemies getting stuck.

Impacted Missions: during “Kill Order Forces” in the Fadefields, “His Vile Sanctum” Mission, and “A Lot to Process” Mission.

Addressed reported desync issues observed with Lightweight Armature enemy movement in multiplayer.

Updated Zadra’s Lab Fast Travel unlock to after discovery.

Gear

Vladof Atling Gun Heavy Weapon Ordnance now properly targets Primordial Guardian Inceptus.

Queen’s Rest Pistols with Daedalus Ammoswitcher licensed underbarrel now shoot the correct projectiles.

Gear with the Short Circuit Augment now traces properly toward enemies instead of random directions.

Addressed reported edge cases where interrupting reload could cause ammo desyncs that would prevent ammo from firing.

Hellwalker : now always spawns with Fire element.

: now always spawns with Fire element. Tediore weapons : +10% Damage and +10% magazine size.

: +10% Damage and +10% magazine size. Order Pistol Lucky Clover (Rocket Reload) : increased fire rate.

: increased fire rate. Order Sniper Rifle Fisheye: increased Damage.

UI & UX

Updated gear thumbnails in cases where they did not display properly, and ensured stand-in thumbnails load properly.

Updated various UI visuals for alignment, consistency, and clarity.

Adjusted inventory dropdown menus to prevent unintended selected changes.

Added D-pad navigation support to the Reward Center and improved handling of the Inventory Overflow message.

Prevented Matchmaking Menu hint bar from displaying incorrect prompts when joining another player’s game.

Addressed compass occasionally displaying incorrect location name after teleporting.

Updated localization and various text descriptions across the game.

Added various improvements to compass, custom waypoint placement, and ECHO location.

Visuals

Addressed carryable objects disappearing or appearing in the wrong location after being picked up; includes cases in Ready to Blow, Lost Capsules, and Hangover Helper Missions.

Improved triggering of Armor Segment breaks VFX when Shield Capacity effects expire.

Updated NPC and enemy pathing.

Addressed VFX concerns with various weapons, vehicles, and elemental states.

Various animation updates.

Various visual updates and improvements.

Adjusted rift portal effect to corrected visuals.

Updated ECHO-4 to have correct positioning when viewing various menus, and to prevent clipping.

Ambient critters have a more natural spawn behavior.

Audio

DJs in Carcadia Burn and Fadefields now play their VO when starting or completing Contracts.

Adjusted radio music mix for improved audibility.

Added missing audio for multiple weapon types, customization, and menu navigation.

Reduced instances of voiceover cutting out during Missions.

Updated startup movies to have correct audio.

Misc

Addressed reported instances of incorrect or deleted characters appearing in Menu or Lobbies in Borderlands 4.

Enabled Tab key in SHiFT UI.

Added haptic feedback for controllers to Exo-Soldier Unmissable Missiles Augment.

Unmissable Missiles Augment. Updated Credits listing.

That's it for today's Borderlands 4 update, as per official patch notes. Check out our other guides on the game:

