Borderlands 4: Pester's Grotto Ancient Crawler guide

Of all the Ancient Crawlers I've cleared in Borderlands 4, the one in Pester's Grotto felt the trickiest. These activities don't grant SDU tokens, but each of these unlock an exclusive cosmetic. Most importantly, they only take a few seconds to complete, provided you already know where to look for the battery. And as the case is with the Pester's Grotto Ancient Crawler, that key piece of the puzzle can be hard to locate.

Ad

In this guide, we'll show you what to do if you're stuck at this side-objective in Borderlands 4.

How to clear the Pester's Grotto Ancient Crawler in Borderlands 4

The main problem with the Pester's Grotto Ancient Crawler, as we mention earlier, is that the battery's location won't be readily apparent. The compass should update a temporary objective to point you towards it, but this bugged out for me, so I didn't know where to look initially.

Ad

Trending

If you're looking all around the giant drill where the Pester's Grotto Ancient Crawler in Borderlands 4 must be activated, you'll need to take a step back. If you've done this activity before, you'll know that the battery needs to be picked up first, and for this one, the battery is found towards the east of the Crawler itself.

The battery is a bit away from the crawler (Image via 2K)

Specifically, it's found on a smaller pumping station that you can see from top of the crawler.

Ad

Get the battery to the top (Image via 2K)

After you pick it up, slink back under the giant structure, and check out the grapple point in the center up above. You have to chuck the battery through the hole, or put it down on the ground, such that you can re-acquire it after you grapple your way up.

Ad

Follow the ladder to the right to reach the top deck (Image via 2K)

Once there, head out through the west with the battery in tow. The stairs will lead you out, and from here, you have to get to the tippy-top to deposit the battery. To get there, you can either use the steam vent or glide after double-jumping off one of the big boxes here to reach the middle deck. To the right, there will be a ladder that gets you up all the way after that.

Ad

Once you're there, just pop the battery in the machine, and the Pester's Grotto Ancient Crawler is now done. Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More