Borderlands 4 release time countdown

Borderlands 4 is the latest series entry set to arrive on PC and consoles, boasting an all-new adventure and complete co-op at launch. Developer Gearbox Software has divulged details about the launch time. With this being a major evolutionary step forward for the series, considering its massive open world, fans are keenly anticipating the title.
Here's everything we know about the release time of Borderlands 4 on all platforms. We also count down to its launch.
Borderlands 4 launch times for all regions
Gearbox has shared the launch timings for both PC and console, which differ slightly, as the latter follows a midnight launch. Here's a rundown:
PC
- Pacific Time (PT): September 11, 2025, at 9 am
- Mountain Time (MT): September 11, 2025, at 10 am
- Central Time (CT): September 11, 2025, at 11 am
- Eastern Time (ET): September 11, 2025, at 12 pm
- British Standard Time (BST): September 11, 2025, at 5 pm
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 11, 2025, at 6 pm
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 11, 2025, at 7 pm
- Indian Standard Time (IST): September 11, 2025, at 9.30 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): September 12, 2025, at 12 am
- Japan Standard Time (JST): September 12, 2025, at 1 am
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 12, 2025, at 2 am
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 12, 2025, at 4 am
PlayStation & Xbox
- Pacific Time (PT): September 11, 2025, at 9 pm
- Mountain Time (MT): September 11, 2025, at 10 pm
- Central Time (CT): September 11, 2025, at 11 pm
- Eastern Time (ET): September 12, 2025, at 12 am
- British Standard Time (BST): September 12, 2025, at 12 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 12, 2025, at 12 am
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 12, 2025, at 12 am
- Indian Standard Time (IST): September 12, 2025, at 12 am
- China Standard Time (CST): September 12, 2025, at 12 am
- Japan Standard Time (JST): September 12, 2025, at 12 am
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 12, 2025, at 12 am
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 12, 2025, at 12 am
Players who have pre-loaded Borderlands 4 on their PC or console can begin playing immediately upon release. Also, here's a look at the launch times for the Nintendo Switch 2 version, which arrives next month:
Nintendo Switch 2
- Pacific Time (PT): October 2, 2025, at 9 pm
- Mountain Time (MT): October 2, 2025, at 10 pm
- Central Time (CT): October 2, 2025, at 11 pm
- Eastern Time (ET): October 3, 2025, at 12 am
- British Standard Time (BST): October 3, 2025, at 12 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): October 3, 2025, at 12 am
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): October 3, 2025, at 12 am
- Indian Standard Time (IST): October 3, 2025, at 12 am
- China Standard Time (CST): October 3, 2025, at 12 am
- Japan Standard Time (JST): October 3, 2025, at 12 am
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): October 3, 2025, at 12 am
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): October 3, 2025, at 12 am
Borderlands 4 release countdown
Fans can keep track of every passing moment until the game's launch via the countdown below.
For PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store)
For PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X/S
For Nintendo Switch 2
There is still some time to pre-order the game, which will net players extra content and DLC depending on the edition, as well as the Gilded Glory Pack pre-order bonus. Readers can go through the rundown of all editions for Borderlands 4 here.
Borderlands 4 is available to purchase on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.
