Borderlands 4 release time countdown

Borderlands 4 is the latest series entry set to arrive on PC and consoles, boasting an all-new adventure and complete co-op at launch. Developer Gearbox Software has divulged details about the launch time. With this being a major evolutionary step forward for the series, considering its massive open world, fans are keenly anticipating the title.

Here's everything we know about the release time of Borderlands 4 on all platforms. We also count down to its launch.

Borderlands 4 launch times for all regions

Pick a Vault Hunter and collect powerful loot across a vast sandbox world (Image via 2K)

Gearbox has shared the launch timings for both PC and console, which differ slightly, as the latter follows a midnight launch. Here's a rundown:

PC

Pacific Time (PT): September 11, 2025, at 9 am

September 11, 2025, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): September 11, 2025, at 10 am

September 11, 2025, at 10 am Central Time (CT): September 11, 2025, at 11 am

September 11, 2025, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): September 11, 2025, at 12 pm

September 11, 2025, at 12 pm British Standard Time (BST): September 11, 2025, at 5 pm

September 11, 2025, at 5 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 11, 2025, at 6 pm

September 11, 2025, at 6 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 11, 2025, at 7 pm

September 11, 2025, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): September 11, 2025, at 9.30 pm

September 11, 2025, at 9.30 pm China Standard Time (CST): September 12, 2025, at 12 am

September 12, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST): September 12, 2025, at 1 am

September 12, 2025, at 1 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 12, 2025, at 2 am

September 12, 2025, at 2 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 12, 2025, at 4 am

PlayStation & Xbox

Pacific Time (PT): September 11, 2025, at 9 pm

September 11, 2025, at 9 pm Mountain Time (MT): September 11, 2025, at 10 pm

September 11, 2025, at 10 pm Central Time (CT): September 11, 2025, at 11 pm

September 11, 2025, at 11 pm Eastern Time (ET): September 12, 2025, at 12 am

September 12, 2025, at 12 am British Standard Time (BST): September 12, 2025, at 12 am

September 12, 2025, at 12 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 12, 2025, at 12 am

September 12, 2025, at 12 am Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 12, 2025, at 12 am

September 12, 2025, at 12 am Indian Standard Time (IST): September 12, 2025, at 12 am

September 12, 2025, at 12 am China Standard Time (CST): September 12, 2025, at 12 am

September 12, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST): September 12, 2025, at 12 am

September 12, 2025, at 12 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 12, 2025, at 12 am

September 12, 2025, at 12 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 12, 2025, at 12 am

Players who have pre-loaded Borderlands 4 on their PC or console can begin playing immediately upon release. Also, here's a look at the launch times for the Nintendo Switch 2 version, which arrives next month:

Nintendo Switch 2

Pacific Time (PT): October 2, 2025, at 9 pm

October 2, 2025, at 9 pm Mountain Time (MT): October 2, 2025, at 10 pm

October 2, 2025, at 10 pm Central Time (CT): October 2, 2025, at 11 pm

October 2, 2025, at 11 pm Eastern Time (ET): October 3, 2025, at 12 am

October 3, 2025, at 12 am British Standard Time (BST): October 3, 2025, at 12 am

October 3, 2025, at 12 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): October 3, 2025, at 12 am

October 3, 2025, at 12 am Moscow Standard Time (MSK): October 3, 2025, at 12 am

October 3, 2025, at 12 am Indian Standard Time (IST): October 3, 2025, at 12 am

October 3, 2025, at 12 am China Standard Time (CST): October 3, 2025, at 12 am

October 3, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST): October 3, 2025, at 12 am

October 3, 2025, at 12 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): October 3, 2025, at 12 am

October 3, 2025, at 12 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): October 3, 2025, at 12 am

Borderlands 4 release countdown

Players can look forward to meeting both new and familiar faces on Kairos (Image via 2K)

Fans can keep track of every passing moment until the game's launch via the countdown below.

For PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store)

For PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X/S

For Nintendo Switch 2

There is still some time to pre-order the game, which will net players extra content and DLC depending on the edition, as well as the Gilded Glory Pack pre-order bonus. Readers can go through the rundown of all editions for Borderlands 4 here.

Borderlands 4 is available to purchase on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.

