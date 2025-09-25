Borderlands 4: TASK Master walkthrough

TASK Master in Borderlands 4 is a side mission that unlocks once you have completed the TASK and Ye Shall Receive quest. Both side quests are provided by Kilo, an NPC that you will need to recruit to complete The Kairos Job mission. All of the quests are connected, meaning you cannot skip and directly access the TASK Master side quest. Fortunately, these missions offer a good amount of rewards that can help you grow faster in the game.
This article will highlight the most effective way to complete TASK Master in Borderlands 4.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
How to start TASK Master in Borderlands 4
Fans can follow this guide to locate Kilo and begin the TASK Master in Borderlands 4:
- You will need to go to The Launchpad Faction Town, the same place where you accepted the TASK and Ye Shall Receive quest. This is located in The Howl area of The Fadefields part of the map.
- Kilo can be found standing at the same spot outside the house.
- Interact with the NPC to open the quest window. Accept it to begin the side quest and receive objectives.
As mentioned earlier, to unlock this mission, you will need to complete TASK and Ye Shall Receive. Kilo will offer TASK Master only after the completion of the previous quests.
How to complete TASK Master in Borderlands 4
Here is a quick guide that you can use to complete the TASK Master side quest in Borderlands 4:
Find Order Pod
Let Kilo complete the conversation and provide you with the location of the Order Pod. The marker can be checked on your map. You will need to travel to the bottom part of Idolator’s Noose in The Fadefields region. The pod marker will be located near the boundary of the region, directly to the right side of Fortress Indomita.
The Order Pod will be present above some wooden scaffoldings that you can climb up on. Once close to the metal container, move to the right side to find the control wall of the pod. This wall will contain several buttons and levers that you will need to use to open the container.
Smack button
You will need to repeat every step that Kilo calls out for you in quick succession to be successful in this phase. It is one of the more difficult puzzle-natured side quests and requires a lot of attention. The best way to ensure that you complete it on the first try is to observe where every interactable control is present on the wall.
Whenever you are ready, you will need to Smack the red button at the bottom to begin. Here is the sequence of moves you will need to complete:
- Smack the Button (Bottom)
- Flip the Switch (Left)
- Place the Power Core (Grapple from Left and throw to the slot on Right)
- Pull the Lever (Right)
- Don’t flip the Switch (Left)
- Press the Button (Bottom)
- Smack the Button (Bottom)
- Shoot the Panel (Top)
- Remove the Power Core (Grapple from Right and throw on ground)
- Don’t pull the Lever (Right)
- Shoot the Panel (Top)
- Flip the Switch (Left)
- Smack the Button (Bottom)
- Place the Power Core (Grapple from Left and throw to the slot on Right)
- Press the Button (Bottom)
- Press the Button (Bottom)
- Smack the Button (Bottom)
- Press the Button (Bottom)
- Remove the Power Core (Grapple from Right and throw on ground)
- Flip the Switch (Left)
- Pull the Lever (Right)
- Shoot the Panel (Top)
- Pull the Lever (Right)
- Flip the Switch (Left)
- Place the Power Core (Grapple from Left and throw on the slot on Right)
After completing all of these moves, the Order Pod will open up automatically and provide access inside. Move around to the right of the control wall to enter the container. Interact with the Weapons Cache to obtain guns for your inventory.
It is important to note that, unlike previous Order Pod opening quests, Kilo can provide you with negative or empty commands for this side quest. Make sure to listen when the NPC tells you NOT to perform an action.
All TASK Master rewards in Borderlands 4
You can get the following rewards after completing TASK Master in Borderlands 4:
- 1200 Cash
- 2 Eridium
- Experience Points
