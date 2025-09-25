Borderlands 4: TASK Master walkthrough

TASK Master in Borderlands 4 is a side mission that unlocks once you have completed the TASK and Ye Shall Receive quest. Both side quests are provided by Kilo, an NPC that you will need to recruit to complete The Kairos Job mission. All of the quests are connected, meaning you cannot skip and directly access the TASK Master side quest. Fortunately, these missions offer a good amount of rewards that can help you grow faster in the game.

Ad

This article will highlight the most effective way to complete TASK Master in Borderlands 4.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to start TASK Master in Borderlands 4

Fans can follow this guide to locate Kilo and begin the TASK Master in Borderlands 4:

You will need to go to The Launchpad Faction Town , the same place where you accepted the TASK and Ye Shall Receive quest. This is located in The Howl area of The Fadefields part of the map.

, the same place where you accepted the TASK and Ye Shall Receive quest. This is located in part of the map. Kilo can be found standing at the same spot outside the house .

. Interact with the NPC to open the quest window. Accept it to begin the side quest and receive objectives.

Ad

Trending

Kilo's location in The Launchpad in The Howl region (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

Also read: Borderlands 4 Unpaid Tab walkthrough

Ad

As mentioned earlier, to unlock this mission, you will need to complete TASK and Ye Shall Receive. Kilo will offer TASK Master only after the completion of the previous quests.

How to complete TASK Master in Borderlands 4

Here is a quick guide that you can use to complete the TASK Master side quest in Borderlands 4:

Find Order Pod

Location of the Order Pod in Idolator's Noose (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

Let Kilo complete the conversation and provide you with the location of the Order Pod. The marker can be checked on your map. You will need to travel to the bottom part of Idolator’s Noose in The Fadefields region. The pod marker will be located near the boundary of the region, directly to the right side of Fortress Indomita.

Ad

Order Pod is present just above some wooden platforms (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

The Order Pod will be present above some wooden scaffoldings that you can climb up on. Once close to the metal container, move to the right side to find the control wall of the pod. This wall will contain several buttons and levers that you will need to use to open the container.

Ad

Smack button

Control panel of the Order Pod (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

You will need to repeat every step that Kilo calls out for you in quick succession to be successful in this phase. It is one of the more difficult puzzle-natured side quests and requires a lot of attention. The best way to ensure that you complete it on the first try is to observe where every interactable control is present on the wall.

Ad

Whenever you are ready, you will need to Smack the red button at the bottom to begin. Here is the sequence of moves you will need to complete:

Smack the Button (Bottom)

the Flip the Switch (Left)

the Place the Power Core (Grapple from Left and throw to the slot on Right)

the and Pull the Lever (Right)

the Don’t flip the Switch (Left)

the Press the Button (Bottom)

the Smack the Button (Bottom)

the Shoot the Panel (Top)

the Remove the Power Core (Grapple from Right and throw on ground)

the and Don’t pull the Lever (Right)

the Shoot the Panel (Top)

the Flip the Switch (Left)

the Smack the Button (Bottom)

the Place the Power Core (Grapple from Left and throw to the slot on Right)

the and Press the Button (Bottom)

the Press the Button (Bottom)

the Smack the Button (Bottom)

the Press the Button (Bottom)

the Remove the Power Core (Grapple from Right and throw on ground)

the and Flip the Switch (Left)

the Pull the Lever (Right)

the Shoot the Panel (Top)

the Pull the Lever (Right)

the Flip the Switch (Left)

the Place the Power Core (Grapple from Left and throw on the slot on Right)

Ad

Order Pod contains a Weapons Cache inside that can be unlocked (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

Read more: Borderlands 4 Her Flaming Vision walkthrough

Ad

After completing all of these moves, the Order Pod will open up automatically and provide access inside. Move around to the right of the control wall to enter the container. Interact with the Weapons Cache to obtain guns for your inventory.

It is important to note that, unlike previous Order Pod opening quests, Kilo can provide you with negative or empty commands for this side quest. Make sure to listen when the NPC tells you NOT to perform an action.

Ad

All TASK Master rewards in Borderlands 4

You can get the following rewards after completing TASK Master in Borderlands 4:

1200 Cash

2 Eridium

Experience Points

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More