Can you increase carry weight in Dune Awakening?

Dune Awakening players continue to struggle with the ability to increase their carry weight, because let’s face it: Carbon Ore and beyond are incredibly heavy. Having to make the trek between deposits without running out of space in your bags simply feels impossible. There has to be a better way, and while there sort of are, none of them are as simple as you’d like them to be.

From the moment you start exploring beyond Vermillius Gap, and start heading into areas like Eastern Shield Wall and Jabal Efrit Al-janub, you’re going to want to have some sort of extra carrying capacity. You don’t have a lot of options to increase carry weight in Dune Awakening, but here’s what you can do.

You cannot increase carry weight in Dune Awakening, but you have options

Unfortunately, there are no skills or abilities that increase your carry weight in Dune Awakening. You’re stuck with 35 slots and 175 volume for your personal carrying capacity. We haven’t found any uniques you can equip that do this, either. That means you have just a couple of options at your disposal.

Sadly, we haven't found a way to naturally increase your character's carrying capacity (Image via Funcom)

The first one’s easier, in that you don’t have to rely on another player to get it done. The first, and most common way is to make a vehicle. Even your first vehicle, the sandbike, has a container slot.

When I began farming Carbon Ore to make steel in Dune Awakening, my option for an increased carrying weight was the sandbike, with the Sandbike Inventory Mk2. Sure, the booster gets you places faster, but that I needed that extra inventory space as well. The next vehicle is the best one in terms of carry capacity.

The buggy is the best vehicle in increasing your carry weight in Dune Awakening. You can have 1500, 2000, or 3000 volume for the primary containers. My buggy, currently in development, will have 1700, since I have the unique pattern Bigger Buggy Boot Mk 3. The buggy will be your primary crafting project while exploring Vermillius and Jabal Efrit Al-janub.

The good news is that you can increase your carry capacity artificially. The bad news is it takes a lot of time and resources (Image via Funcom)

Once you reach the Aluminium Tier, you can start making a Scout Ornithopter, which can cap out at a volume of 500, with its Storage Mk4, which is okay, but not as great as a Buggy. The Buggy has a much harder time getting to certain areas though, comparatively speaking. You can easily fly down into Hagga Rift, or to higher areas, to farm with an Ornithopter.

There’s one more option, but it’s less than ideal. You can run through areas with a friend, who will serve as your personal pack mule. Bring someone along who can carry extra stuff for you! Since loot isn’t shared, they’d also be picking up resources too, so in theory, that could double your resources if they don’t need them, too.

I cannot, in good conscience recommend multiple accounts/multiboxing, since I do not know if it’s allowed by this game’s TOS. If you don’t bring a friend, or a vehicle with a container, you’re simply out of luck when it comes to an increased carry capacity in Dune Awakening.

