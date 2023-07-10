Can you transmog and change your character's appearance in Diablo Immortal?

Released in 2022, Diablo Immortal is one of the most recent installments of the popular Diablo franchise. It is a free-to-play game designed to be played both on PC and mobile. Like its predecessors, it features hack-and-slash combat and focuses on character progression. The title's central plot focuses on the destruction of the Worldstone, which caused havoc across Sanctuary, bridging the stories of Diablo II and III.

Previous Diablo installments provide several features that allow you to customize how your character looks. Even in the new Diablo 4, customizations such as changing your character's appearance and transmog are available. However, fans have been wondering if they can do the same in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal Guide: Can you transmog and change your character's appearance?

For a long time, character appearance customization was not an option in Diablo Immortal, but this long overdue request from fans was finally introduced in the game in the Season 8 update. Changing facial features is now available at the Westmarch Barber.

How to change your character's appearance

To change your character's appearance, head over to Westmarch, the game's central hub. Proceed to Charsi's Smithy from there. The Westmarch Barber shop should be located next to the blacksmith that you must rely on as you progress in Diablo Immortal.

Enter and chat with Yaira, the only NPC in the area, to activate the opportunity to change your character's appearance. Select the Character Customizations Remaining option. Using this option, you can alter your character's face, skin tone, and hair. With the Season 8 update, a fourth face option has also been added for each class.

While these are the only available customization options currently, we expect to see more personalization choices in the future.

You can customize your character's appearance in Diablo Immortal (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

However, you can only change your character's appearance once every seven days, and there is no way for you to spend money to shorten the seven-day cooldown.

Is the transmog feature available in Diablo Immortal?

Like other MMOs, Diablo 3 and 4 feature another type of character customization known as transmogrification. Transmogrification is the process of adapting the model of one piece of equipment from the game to another piece of equipment without altering its stats.

Unfortunately, Diablo Immortal has yet to offer the transmog system as of this writing, and the closest system that approximates transmog is the Essence Transfer.

Different character stats and attacks can benefit from the unique essence that each type of legendary item possesses. It is possible to extract that essence through the process of essence transfer, and another legendary item of the same type may then inherit it. The transfer also involves the replacement of the basic Legendary Item's appearance with that of the item from which the essence was drawn.

The design of an item is altered through essence transfer, but one of its stats is also altered. You would typically make a transfer to receive the essence of their superior item rather than just for its appearance.

While Diablo Immortal's Lead Designer and Producer confirmed that they are looking to replace transmog system with Essence Transfer in the game, it is still a feature to look forward to.

Although the customization options in Diablo Immortal are not as extensive as other titles in the franchise, the introduction of Essence Transfer is a unique and fresh addition to the game.

