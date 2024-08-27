  • home icon
Chronophage god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Aug 27, 2024 21:50 IST
The Chronophage (Image via Bungie)

The Chronophage is the seasonal Legendary Trace Rifle from Destiny 2 Episode Echoes. It is an Adaptive Framed weapon that fires at 1000 RPM, although it feels the same as any other Trace Rifle in the game. The main stats that matter here are its damage potential, utility, and synergy with the subclasses. Like several other Trace Rifles in the game, the Chronophage starts with a very low base damage number along with a balance between Range and Stability.

Hence, it is important to get some increased damage output using additional perks or utilities to make things easier for the user. This article lists the best perks to have on the new Chronophage Trace Rifle from Episode Echoes.

Chronophage PvE god roll in Destiny 2

A Chronophage PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith/Bungie)

The following perks are recommended on the Chronophage for PvE:

also-read-trending Trending
  • Smallbore for increased Stability and Range
  • Tactical Battery for increased Stability, Range, and Reload Speed
  • Repulsor Brace for granting an overshield after defeating a Void-debuffed enemy
  • Destabilizing Rounds for a Void explosion after defeating a target, and inflicting Volatile for adjacent targets. This is similar to Incandescent, but only for Void.

Other perks for a more sustained DPS on bosses and elites can be Auto-Loading Holster and Target Lock. Demolitionist is a great utility perk for gaining increased Grenade energy upon kills. For the third column, there are options for both melee and Class ability energy from Pugilist and Strategist, respectively.

Chronophage PvP god roll in Destiny 2

A Chronophage PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/D2Gunsmith)

The following perks are recommended on the Chronophage for PvP:

  • Hammer Forged Rifling for increased Range
  • Projection Fuse for increased Range
  • Elemental Capacitor for increased Reload Speed with Solar, Handling with Arc, Stability with Void, recoil control with Stasis, and airborne effectiveness with Strand
  • Target Lock for increased damage after dealing sustained damage for a short duration

For the fourth column, players can use Fragile Focus for increased Range, alongside Desperate Measures for a 15% increase in damage upon kills.

How to get Chronophage in Destiny 2?

Being a seasonal weapon, the Chronophage can drop from seasonal activities in Episode Echoes or from Echoes Engram. Additionally, this Void Trace Rifle can be crafted after gathering five Deepsight versions of the same weapon and unlocking the patterns.

🔥 Popular
