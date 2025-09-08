Corewood in Valheim: How to get, uses, and more

Corewood in Valheim is an essential crafting material that you can obtain in the Black Forest Biome. It has great utility, and you don't have to defeat Eikthyr or The Elder to gain access to it. As long as you stay clear of Trolls and don't get overrun by Greydwarf, you should be fine.

Ad

The best part about it is that you don't need any fancy tools either. A simple Stone Axe will suffice; it doesn't need to be upgraded either. Although spending resources to make it perform better is not a bad idea. That said, here's how to get and use Corewood in Valheim.

How to get Corewood in Valheim

Look for tall, slender Pine trees (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

To get Corewood, you will need to venture into the Black Forest Biome. Be sure to eat food that gives you Stamina and HP; you'll need a healthy balance of both. Also, remember to gear up, as Greydwarf will swarm you at times. Running around in circles will not help, so if you need to avoid a fight, you'll have to leg it back to your base.

Ad

Trending

To obtain Corewood, you will need to look for Pine trees. They look very different from Fir and stand out, due to being taller than usual. They will also drop regular Wood, which means you can focus on one type of tree to meet two separate requirements at once.

How to use Corewood in Valheim

Corewood can be used to build sturdy structures (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

Corewood is sturdy, which allows you to use it in construction to build taller and larger structures. Of course, it, too, has limitations, but it's better than regular Wood in many ways.

Ad

The only downside is that you'll need to cut a lot of Pine trees to get one full stack of Corewood. It's very difficult if you have friends helping, but a solo venture will be tiring. That said, here's a list of things you can make using Corewood in Valheim.

Structures/Buildings

Corewood can be used to make Sharp Stakes, which can stop enemies (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

Corewood Stack

Log Beam 2m

Log Beam 4m

Log Beam 26°

Log Beam 45°

Log Pole 2m

Log Pole 4m

Sharp Stakes

Sitting Log

Bonfire

Butcher's Table

Mortar and Pestle

Ad

Weapons/Tools

Corewood in Valheim can be used to craft the mighty Staybreaker (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

Bronze Pickaxe

Cultivator

Finewood Bow

Iron Pickaxe

Stagbreaker

Wooden Missile

Ad

Some of the aforementioned items will only be unlocked as you progress to mid and late-game Biomes like the Swamp, Mountain, and Mistlands. Lastly, Corewood can also be tossed into a Charcoal Kiln to produce Coal, but it's best not to waste good wood on that endeavour.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More