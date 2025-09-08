  • home icon
Corewood in Valheim: How to get, uses, and more

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Sep 08, 2025 10:34 GMT
Here's how to get and use Corewood in Valheim (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

Corewood in Valheim is an essential crafting material that you can obtain in the Black Forest Biome. It has great utility, and you don't have to defeat Eikthyr or The Elder to gain access to it. As long as you stay clear of Trolls and don't get overrun by Greydwarf, you should be fine.

The best part about it is that you don't need any fancy tools either. A simple Stone Axe will suffice; it doesn't need to be upgraded either. Although spending resources to make it perform better is not a bad idea. That said, here's how to get and use Corewood in Valheim.

How to get Corewood in Valheim

Look for tall, slender Pine trees (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)
To get Corewood, you will need to venture into the Black Forest Biome. Be sure to eat food that gives you Stamina and HP; you'll need a healthy balance of both. Also, remember to gear up, as Greydwarf will swarm you at times. Running around in circles will not help, so if you need to avoid a fight, you'll have to leg it back to your base.

To obtain Corewood, you will need to look for Pine trees. They look very different from Fir and stand out, due to being taller than usual. They will also drop regular Wood, which means you can focus on one type of tree to meet two separate requirements at once.

How to use Corewood in Valheim

Corewood can be used to build sturdy structures (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)
Corewood is sturdy, which allows you to use it in construction to build taller and larger structures. Of course, it, too, has limitations, but it's better than regular Wood in many ways.

The only downside is that you'll need to cut a lot of Pine trees to get one full stack of Corewood. It's very difficult if you have friends helping, but a solo venture will be tiring. That said, here's a list of things you can make using Corewood in Valheim.

Structures/Buildings

Corewood can be used to make Sharp Stakes, which can stop enemies (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)
  • Corewood Stack
  • Log Beam 2m
  • Log Beam 4m
  • Log Beam 26°
  • Log Beam 45°
  • Log Pole 2m
  • Log Pole 4m
  • Sharp Stakes
  • Sitting Log
  • Bonfire
  • Butcher's Table
  • Mortar and Pestle
Weapons/Tools

Corewood in Valheim can be used to craft the mighty Staybreaker (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)
  • Bronze Pickaxe
  • Cultivator
  • Finewood Bow
  • Iron Pickaxe
  • Stagbreaker
  • Wooden Missile
Some of the aforementioned items will only be unlocked as you progress to mid and late-game Biomes like the Swamp, Mountain, and Mistlands. Lastly, Corewood can also be tossed into a Charcoal Kiln to produce Coal, but it's best not to waste good wood on that endeavour.

