Destiny 2 A Rising Chorus Act III seasonal quest guide 

The final act of Episode Echoes is set to conclude the ongoing story arc in Destiny 2. Bungie has introduced another "A Rising Chorus" questline, which will follow the final few pieces of the story through 22 steps in total. Like previous acts, this edition of the quest will have a weekly timegate, and small instances can be accessed as more resets go by.

This article lists every quest step of "A Rising Chorus" from Act III.

Note: This article will be updated as more steps get unlocked soon.

A Rising Chorus quest step guide in Destiny 2 Episode Echoes Act III

A Rising Chorus Act III Week 1

Pick up the quest from Failsafe after accepting the "A Resounding Truth" mini-quest. Watch the first cutscene, and speak with Failsafe again until she gives you the "A Rising Chorus" questline.

A Rising Chorus Act III in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The first step requires you to defeat the Conductor's Vex inside a new Exotic mission called Encore: Overture.

You can launch the mission from HELM in either the standard difficulty with a 1945 power requirement or the Expert difficulty with a 2005 power requirement.

Final boss inside the Encore mission (Image via Bungie)

Once you are done with the mission, the next step will ask you to head back to HELM and speak with both Ikora and Failsafe. Listen to what the Warlock vendor has to say, and then accept the next step from Failsafe.

Your next destination is The Rift Lost Sector in Exodus Black of Nessus.

The Rift Lost Sector boss room (Image via Bungie)

Find five "stolen goods," as shown in the image below, and head back to HELM. The items look like white cubes, and all five of them can be found inside the boss room.

The item required from inside The Rift (Image via Bungie)

Upgrade Failsafe and accept the NES007 Specimen quest from her. Complete this specimen quest to complete Week 1's edition of "A Rising Chorus" in Echoes Act III.

