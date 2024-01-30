Destiny 2 Adventurous Spirit emblem: Redemption guide, code, and more

Emblems are one of the most important items in Destiny 2 fashion. These customizable backgrounds work as a calling card, adding uniqueness to your in-game appearance.

You can get these emblems in numerous ways, be it by completing a special triumph, donating money to a special charity event, or something else. However, Bungie also gives a few emblems for free to celebrate some special community feats. The Adventurous Spirit emblem is one of them.

So, if you're interested in a free emblem that you can flaunt to your friends and opposing Fireteams, this article is for you. We'll guide you through how you can obtain the Destiny 2 Adventurous Spirit emblem and redeem it in your account.

Adventurous Spirit emblem redemption guide in Destiny 2

Before you start flaunting the emblem to other Guardians in the game, let's learn how to redeem it first. Once you get the code, follow these steps to receive this exclusive item:

First, go to Bungie's official website.

Connect to your account by selecting the appropriate platform and entering your credentials.

Once you're logged in, click on your profile and go to Redeem Codes.

Enter the redemption code in the empty box.

Click the redeem button, and it'll show you that you've redeemed the code.

After redeeming the emblem, it'll be added to your collection. However, to equip it, you need to take a few more steps:

Start the game and open your inventory.

From there, go to the Collections tab.

Click on the Flair option.

Go to the General tab and look for the "Adventurous Spirit" emblem.

Hold the interaction button while hovering over the emblem to acquire it in your inventory.

Once it's in your inventory, go to the appearance screen and equip it on your character.

Adventurous Spirit emblem redemption code

Redeeming the Adventurous Spirit emblem (Image via Bungie)

In the recent TWID blog post, Bungie announced a bounty of getting sword kills as a community, stating

"As a community, you just have to take down 7,777,777 enemies with Swords. And while we can't pay you in coin, we have something better. How about we make the long-rumored Adventurous Spirit emblem available to all Guardians, once you’re done?"

All the Guardians worked together as a community and successfully defeated 7,777,777 enemies with swords before the weekly reset of Destiny 2. Bungie released the code for the Adventurous Spirit emblem after completion, as promised.

The redemption code for the Adventurous Spirit emblem is 9FY-KDD-PRT.

All the free emblems in Destiny 2

Whether you are a newbie or a veteran, you'll always want your hands on some free cosmetics to add some flair to your Guardian. These free emblems in Destiny 2 are currently available.

Stag Spirit

Bulbul Tarang

M>\START

Marathon ARG Emblem

Harmonic Commencement Emblem

Airlock Invitation Emblem

Year of The Rabbit Emblem

Telesto Emblem

National Coming Out Day Emblem

Trans Pride Emblem

Ukraine Support Emblem

Crushed Gamma

Liminal Nadir

Tangled Web

Shadow’s Light

Sneer of the Oni

Countdown to Convergence

Heliotrope Warren

Insula Thesauraria

Lone Focus, Jagged Edge

Sequence Flourish

Sign of the Finite

Future In Shadow

Flames of Forgotten Truth

Binding Focus

Illusion of Light

Ab Aeterno

Field of Light

Galilean Excursion

Be True

The Reflective Proof

Cryonautics

Note of Conquest

The Unimagined Plane

The Visionary

Spicy Ramen Emblem

Guardians looking to acquire the abovementioned free emblems should check out this guide to redeem free Destiny 2 emblems and shader codes.