Destiny 2 Adventurous Spirit emblem: Redemption guide, code, and more

Emblems are one of the most important items in Destiny 2 fashion. These customizable backgrounds work as a calling card, adding uniqueness to your in-game appearance.
You can get these emblems in numerous ways, be it by completing a special triumph, donating money to a special charity event, or something else. However, Bungie also gives a few emblems for free to celebrate some special community feats. The Adventurous Spirit emblem is one of them.
So, if you're interested in a free emblem that you can flaunt to your friends and opposing Fireteams, this article is for you. We'll guide you through how you can obtain the Destiny 2 Adventurous Spirit emblem and redeem it in your account.
Adventurous Spirit emblem redemption guide in Destiny 2
Before you start flaunting the emblem to other Guardians in the game, let's learn how to redeem it first. Once you get the code, follow these steps to receive this exclusive item:
- First, go to Bungie's official website.
- Connect to your account by selecting the appropriate platform and entering your credentials.
- Once you're logged in, click on your profile and go to Redeem Codes.
- Enter the redemption code in the empty box.
- Click the redeem button, and it'll show you that you've redeemed the code.
After redeeming the emblem, it'll be added to your collection. However, to equip it, you need to take a few more steps:
- Start the game and open your inventory.
- From there, go to the Collections tab.
- Click on the Flair option.
- Go to the General tab and look for the "Adventurous Spirit" emblem.
- Hold the interaction button while hovering over the emblem to acquire it in your inventory.
Once it's in your inventory, go to the appearance screen and equip it on your character.
Adventurous Spirit emblem redemption code
In the recent TWID blog post, Bungie announced a bounty of getting sword kills as a community, stating
"As a community, you just have to take down 7,777,777 enemies with Swords. And while we can't pay you in coin, we have something better. How about we make the long-rumored Adventurous Spirit emblem available to all Guardians, once you’re done?"
All the Guardians worked together as a community and successfully defeated 7,777,777 enemies with swords before the weekly reset of Destiny 2. Bungie released the code for the Adventurous Spirit emblem after completion, as promised.
The redemption code for the Adventurous Spirit emblem is 9FY-KDD-PRT.
All the free emblems in Destiny 2
Whether you are a newbie or a veteran, you'll always want your hands on some free cosmetics to add some flair to your Guardian. These free emblems in Destiny 2 are currently available.
- Stag Spirit
- Bulbul Tarang
- M>\START
- Marathon ARG Emblem
- Harmonic Commencement Emblem
- Airlock Invitation Emblem
- Year of The Rabbit Emblem
- Telesto Emblem
- National Coming Out Day Emblem
- Trans Pride Emblem
- Ukraine Support Emblem
- Crushed Gamma
- Liminal Nadir
- Tangled Web
- Shadow’s Light
- Sneer of the Oni
- Countdown to Convergence
- Heliotrope Warren
- Insula Thesauraria
- Lone Focus, Jagged Edge
- Sequence Flourish
- Sign of the Finite
- Future In Shadow
- Flames of Forgotten Truth
- Binding Focus
- Illusion of Light
- Ab Aeterno
- Field of Light
- Galilean Excursion
- Be True
- The Reflective Proof
- Cryonautics
- Note of Conquest
- The Unimagined Plane
- The Visionary
- Spicy Ramen Emblem
Guardians looking to acquire the abovementioned free emblems should check out this guide to redeem free Destiny 2 emblems and shader codes.