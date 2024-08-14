Destiny 2 Banshee shop this week: Rotating weapons, focusing options, and more

Banshee-44 has been everyone's favorite gunsmith since the start of Destiny 2. His shop has undergone several changes over the ages, where his inventory got a reputation system added to it, alongside focusing options for plenty of world drop weapons. Players can accumulate EXP points to rank Banshee's reputation up, and gather Gunsmith Engram for world-drop weapons.

The term "world-drop" refers to any gear piece that can only be obtained from a Legendary Engram, a Prime Engram, a Gunsmith Engram, or Banshee's shop. This article will guide you through all the items available in Banshee-44's shop, such as the weekly rotating Legendary weapons, alongside all available weapons for focusing.

Typically, this article will be updated weekly with the new weapons, alongside their associated perks.

Banshee-44 shop this week in Destiny 2 (August 20 to 27)

Banshee-44 shop this week (Image via Bungie)

The rotating weapons available this week from Banshee's shop include the following:

Trending

Scathelocke with Threat Detector and Adrenaline Junkie

Spare Rations with Slideshot and Kinetic Tremors

Farewell with Subsistence and Unrelenting

Distant Tumulus with Pulse Monitor and Quickdraw

Just in Case with Energy Transfer and Collective Action

All these weapons can be purchased in exchange for 10,000 Glimmer and one Enhancement Core. Players can also purchase one Upgrade Module anytime in exchange for one Enhancement Core and 5,000 Glimmer.

All available Destiny 2 weapons for focusing on the Banshee-44 shop

Focused Decoding page in Destiny 2 Banshee's inventory (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of all Legendary weapons that can be focused from Banshee at the Tower:

Cantata-57 Arc Adaptive Framed Hand Cannon

Syncopation-53 Stasis Adaptive Framed Pulse Rifle

Fugue-55 Void Adaptive Framed Sniper Rifle

Staccato-46 Solar Precision Framed Scout Rifle

Pizzicato-22 Kinetic Adaptive Framed Submachine Gun

Fioritura-59 Void Rapid Fire Framed Sidearm

Coronach-22 Solar Adaptive Framed Auto Rifle

Harsh Language Void Wave Framed Grenade Launcher

Battle Scar Kinetic Lightweight Framed Pulse Rifle

Hand in Hand Arc Aggressive Framed Shotgun

Nasreddin Arc Adaptive Framed Sword

All these weapons can be bought in exchange for three Gunsmith Engrams and 5000 Glimmer.

How to farm Gunsmith Engrams in Destiny 2?

One of the primary ways to earn Gunsmith Engrams is to level Banshee's reputation up. This can be done by dismantling Legendary weapons and completing daily Gunsmith bounties from Banshee-44. Each level of reputation drops one Gunsmith Engram that can either be focused on the aforementioned weapons, or cracked open for a random world drop weapon.

+10 Gunsmith Engram upon dismantling a Legendary weapon (Image via Bungie)

Another way to get Gunsmith Engram is to open planetary chests. Equip the "Wombo Detector" mod on your Ghost and start exploring planets for chests. Start by spawning on any planet, followed by running around and opening all the marked chests via your "Wombo Detector."

Wombo Detector in Ghost (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 Chest detected by Wombo Detector mod (Image via Bungie)

Travel back to the first location and repeat the process. Lastly, Lost Sectors can also drop Gunsmith Engrams. Standard Lost Sector and open world chests have a 20% chance to drop these Engrams, while Legend and Master Lost Sectors with platinum completion have a 40% and 60% chance respectively.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback