Destiny 2 Bento Tokens guide: How to quickly complete the event quests (Week 1)

With only two weeks before a new Destiny 2 episode, a mini-event with powerful rewards goes live to keep players invested. This event is a series of quests that players must follow to earn special currencies, and eventually get some powerful loot with certain perks. It is the perfect event for beginners, as having god roll Legendary weapons, or Artifice armor pieces will do a lot of good for their characters.

This article lists the basics of the mini-event, how to earn the currency called Bento Tokens, and the most efficient ways to complete the quests.

Destiny 2 quest guide for Bento Tokens (week 1)

Before going into farming the Tokens, note that each account can only get eight Tokens in total. Five can be farmed via quests in week 1, and the remaining three in the final week of Episode Revenant. This article focuses on week 1 quests and the five Bento Tokens that come with them.

Getting started

Go to Drifter for the Destiny 2 event (Image via Bungie)

Once you log into one of your characters after the January 21 weekly reset, head to Drifter at the Tower, and talk to him for the Packed Lunch quest. This requires you to complete five Bento Box quests. Note that week 1 will give you five Bento Tokens, which are not equivalent to quests. Hence, this specific questline is time-gated until the upcoming Friday or the next weekly reset.

Packed Lunch quest objective in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Once you take the Packed Lunch quest, get four more quests from the "Limited-time Event" section. These quests will give you the five Bento Tokens this week.

Bento Tokens and quests

Quests inside the "Limited-time Event" section in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

You will see four quests after opening the "Limited-time Event" section. Pick them up, and you are free to follow the objectives as stated by each of them. Here's what you need to do:

Quest 1, The Stuff of Legends: Finish either one final encounter of a Raid, or two final encounters of any Dungeon. Rewards include two Bento Tokens.

Finish either one final encounter of a Raid, or two final encounters of any Dungeon. Rewards include two Bento Tokens. Quest 2, Martial Mementos: Defeat enemies using any one of the weapons between Malfeasance, Witherhoard, Touch of Malice, Whisper of the Worm, Xenophage, and Arbalest. Rewards include one Bento Token.

Defeat enemies using any one of the weapons between Malfeasance, Witherhoard, Touch of Malice, Whisper of the Worm, Xenophage, and Arbalest. Rewards include one Bento Token. Quest 3, A Dubious Bento: Collect Dubious Celery from enemies in Gambit, and on the Moon. Rewards include one Bento Token.

Collect Dubious Celery from enemies in Gambit, and on the Moon. Rewards include one Bento Token. Quest 4, Nightmare Lunch: Complete activities on the Moon. Bonus progress will be given for Nightmare Hunts. Rewards include one Bento Token.

Century Egg from Moon enemies in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The most efficient way to complete multiple steps simultaneously is to equip a Malfeasance Hand Cannon, head to the Sorrow's Harbor on the Moon, and complete the Altars of Sorrow activity. This will complete the "Martial Mementos" quest, alongside "Nightmare Lunch." You will also notice one-half of the "A Dubious Bento" quest getting completed too, with only the Gambit step remaining.

For this, you can hop on a public Gambit match, and the step will finish within the first few minutes. You are then free to leave the match.

Lastly, for the "The Stuff of Legends" quest, we recommend doing The Shattered Throne final boss, as it is the easiest for a solo player. If you are running with a fire team, make sure to have another checkpoint saved on a different character before attempting.

All rewards

Bento Tokens from Eris Morn in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Once you are done with all the quests, head to Eris Morn at the Moon. Here, she will give you the Tokens. Next, open the "Time-Limited Event" section in her inventory, where all the reward options lie. Here's what you can buy:

2x Ascendant Alloy: 1 Bento Token for each stack.

1 Bento Token for each stack. 2x Ascendant Shard: 1 Bento Token for each stack.

1 Bento Token for each stack. 1 Exotic Cipher: 1 Bento Token.

1 Bento Token. 25x Spoils of Conquest: 1 Bento Token for each stack. A total of three stacks are available.

1 Bento Token for each stack. A total of three stacks are available. All Mementos except Trials: 1 Bento Token for each Memento.

1 Bento Token for each Memento. Five Artifice armor pieces for all three classes: 2 Bento Tokens for each piece

2 Bento Tokens for each piece Cloudstrike Exotic Sniper Rifle: 3 Bento Tokens per copy.

3 Bento Tokens per copy. Cataphract GL3 Adept with Envious Assassin and Bait and Switch : 1 Bento Token per copy.

1 Bento Token per copy. Igneous Hammer Adept with Fragile Focus and Precision Instrument : 1 Bento Token per copy.

1 Bento Token per copy. Riptide with Compulsive Reloader and Chill Clip : 1 Bento Token per copy.

: 1 Bento Token per copy. Horror's Least Adept with Perpetual Motion and Kill Clip: 1 Bento Token per copy.

God roll weapons for sale in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Chatterwhite shader is tied to the "Packed Lunch" quest, which is time-gated until the next series of quests come along. Note that this event, and all associated rewards, will go away once Episode Heresy releases on February 4.

