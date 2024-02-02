Destiny 2 Bright Dust guide: Fastest farm, all sources, best ornaments, and more

Bright Dust is one of the most useful currencies in Destiny 2, especially for those who prefer not to waste real money. While you need to spend on silver, you can get Bright Dust just by playing the game. With every new season and event, Bungie releases many new Eververse items in the in-game store. As The Final Shape is delayed until June 2024, this is the perfect time to farm some Bright Dust and save for the upcoming materials.

So, if you're wondering how to farm some Bright Dust or what great items you can spend your precious resources on, this article is for you. We will go through all the sources, along with some ornament recommendations, that you can buy with this in-game currency.

How to quickly farm Bright Dust in Destiny 2?

Season Pass rewards (Image via Bungie)

Although Bungie nerfed the Bright Dust economy by removing the weekly playlist bounties, which were the primary sources earlier on, they introduced seasonal challenges in Destiny 2. This new way allows players to farm an impressive amount without much effort. The change not only made farming easier, but has also encouraged players to play more.

All Bright Dust sources in Destiny 2

Vendor additional bounties (Image via Bungie)

There are a lot of ways that Guardians can farm this in-game currency. While some are on the paid track, you can get most of them for free.

These ways include:

Season Pass: 9850 Bright Dust

9850 Bright Dust Seasonal Challenges: 10,000 Bright Dust

10,000 Bright Dust Vanguard Weekly Challenge: 120 Bright Dust/Week

120 Bright Dust/Week Crucible Weekly Challenge: 120 Bright Dust/Week

120 Bright Dust/Week Gambit Weekly Challenge: 120 Bright Dust/Week

120 Bright Dust/Week Special Events Weekly Bounties: 200 Bright Dust/Bounty

200 Bright Dust/Bounty Special Events Additional Bounties: 10 Bright Dust/Bounty

10 Bright Dust/Bounty Strikes Additional Bounties: 10 Bright Dust/Bounty

10 Bright Dust/Bounty Crucible Additional Bounties: 10 Bright Dust/Bounty

10 Bright Dust/Bounty Gambit Additional Bounties: 10 Bright Dust/Bounty

10 Bright Dust/Bounty Eververse Engram: 250–1000 Bright Dust

Best ornaments you can buy with Bright Dust in Destiny 2

Ornaments in Eververse store (Image via Bungie)

Although it seems like the aforementioned ways provide huge amounts of in-game currency, most of them are limited. So whether you're a free-to-play Destiny 2 player or someone with a Season Pass, it's better to not waste your precious currency on everything the store has.

Some of the best Eververse items you can get in Destiny 2 Season 23 include:

Armor Ornaments (1500 Bright Dust)

Crystalline Lodestar (Osmiomancy Gloves Ornament)

Beast Whisperer (Claws of the Ahamkara Ornament)

Adamantine Rebirth (Loreley Splendor Ornament)

Aurora Sacrifice (Hallowfire Heart Ornament)

Armory Exhibition (Assassin’s Cowl Ornament)

Digital Variance (Star-Eater Scales Ornament)

Weapon ornaments (1250 Bright Dust)

Corrupted Logic (Necrochasm)

Ceremonial Arsenal (The Navigator)

Dancing Harlequin (Huckleberry)

Merry Maker (Monte Carlo ornament)

Cheerspreader (Riskrunner)

Whaler’s Whim (Wish-Ender)

Directive: Crash (Sleeper Simulant)

Flowing Phoenix (Final Warning)

Corporate Sponsorship (Sweet Business)

The Logic (Lament)

Internal Combustion (Lament)

Western Front (Monte Carlo)

Pale Rider (Fourth Horseman)

Matterscourge (Outbreak Perfected)

Omnipotentia (Tractor Cannon)

Chronos Exegesis (No Time to Explain)

Infinite Gift (Vex Mythoclast)

Other than the ornaments, you can also get shaders, ships, sparrows, and a lot of other materials. However, as resources are often limited, it is better to save some for future seasons.

Although there are also some silver-only ornaments available in the Eververse store, don't buy them with your hard-earned money because they might be added as Bright Dust offerings in the upcoming seasons of Destiny 2.