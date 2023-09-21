Destiny 2 Conservation of Energy Challenge guide in Crota's End

The Conservation of Energy challenge in Destiny 2 Crota's End is tied to the first encounter of the Raid. Unlike other endgame activities in the title, Crota's End is a challenge for all six fireteam members, and communication is the key to finishing each encounter. However, things get a bit tougher when challenges come into the mix.

This article aims to guide you through the basics of the Conservation of Energy challenge in Destiny 2 and how to complete it efficiently. Since this article is based only on the challenge, it is essential to know the basic mechanics and objectives of the encounter first.

Disclaimer: This guide is based on the assumption of Abyss standard clearance and that you're already accustomed to Enlightened and Chalice buffs.

Conservation of Energy challenge overview in Destiny 2 Crota's End

Here is a brief explanation of the Conservation of Energy challenge in Destiny 2:

In the Abyss encounter, players must only enlighten the Lantern with a preserving podium beside it. However, the enlightening should be done only after preserving the Chalice first. The challenge will fail if any player enlightens a lantern before Chalice has been preserved, even if the Lantern is beside a preserving podium.

Completing the challenge will drop a guaranteed Oversoul Essence, which is required to create the Necrochasm Exotic Auto Rifle.

Tips and tricks to completing the Conservation of Energy challenge in Destiny 2

Those who ran the Abyss encounter commonly should know that only a specific number of Lanterns have a preserving podium. For example, after crossing one Lantern with a preserving podium, the next one should be at least after three to five Lanterns.

Abyss encounter overview (Image via Destiny 2)

Since the area is pretty dark, taking abilities such as Banner of War, Arc Souls, and Solar Grenades is recommended. Since your objective is to light up only a few selected Lanterns, less than usual, all six players should avoid getting 'Enlightened' during the challenge.

However, even if all six players become Enlightened during the run, the priority is to light only the one Lantern with a Chalice-preserving podium beside it. Strand grapples can be an excellent skill for movement, alongside the Eager Edge perk on Swords.

Lastly, the preserving locations for Lanterns are randomized for each run. Hence, memorizing the patterns from one of your previous runs will not work in this case. Once every Lantern and preserving podium has been lit, you can build the bridge by juggling the Chalice on the final plate.

Recommended load-outs for the Conservation of Energy challenge in Destiny 2 Crota's End

As mentioned earlier, having Strand grapples and Banner of War will help everyone move and identify the different obstacles in the area. However, to make things easier, the Navigator Trace Rifle can also form a grapple point, followed by Strand Hunters, keeping that point intact for a path.

Arc Soul Warlocks will be enough for defeating trash mobs and lighting up a small area beside the players.