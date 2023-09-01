Every disabled item for Destiny 2 Crota's End World's First race

Crota is back to challenging every Guardian in Destiny 2, and players will need to dive deep into Hellmouth to take on the powerful Hive Knight. Much like in any Raid race, Bungie has put in some stipulations for the participants to follow. However, there are a few items that have been disabled by the company so that everyone can be on a balanced playing field.

These items will remain disabled for the entirety of contest mode in Crota's End, starting from September 1 until September 3. From the expansion Fusion Rifle to the new Strand Aspects of different classes, this article lists everything that will be disabled during the Raid race.

What are the disabled items and features for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid race?

The following list should keep players updated with all disabled features in World's First Crota's End:

Exotic Hunter Helmet for Hunters, Foetracer.

Weavewalk Strand Aspect for Warlocks.

Banner of War Strand Aspect for Titans.

Tessellation Exotic Fusion Rifle from The Final Shape pre-order.

Elemental Munitions mod.

Overload Hand Cannon.

Frenzied Stacks Artifact mod.

All ammo reserve mod.

All Font Armor Charge mod.

It should also be noted that equipping any of the aforementioned gear pieces and abilities will significantly affect a player's power level. The recommended power level for contest mode is 1790, as anything above that will not affect a player's resilience or damage.

Additionally, any weapon's deep sight progress and bounty will be disabled within Crota's End contest modifier.

Crota's End contest rules and release times for all regions in Destiny 2

Here is a list of every region and release time of Crota's End in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch:

India: 10:30 pm (September 1).

10:30 pm (September 1). China: 1:00 am (September 2).

1:00 am (September 2). UK: 6:00 pm (September 1).

6:00 pm (September 1). Australia: 3:00 a.m. (September 2).

3:00 a.m. (September 2). Brazil: 2:00 pm (September 1)

Here are a few of the rules that have been put in place by Bungie regarding the World's First race:

The race will start once the Raid launches on September 1 at 10 a.m. PDT, alongside contest modifiers. The same modifiers will be active until 10 a.m. PDT on September 3.

The first fireteam to defeat the final boss, loot the final chest, replay the Raid by completing the challenges, and return to orbit will be crowned World's First by Bungie. Any fireteam failing to complete even one challenge will be extinguished and sent to orbit.

The names of the winners will be posted individually on Destiny 2's official Twitter account.

The Destiny 2 Raid race belt will be given to all six players of the winning team.

Since Crota's End is considered to be one of the easiest Raids in the game, players can expect Bungie to altar a few mechanics and add tougher enemies to match the current powers of Guardians.