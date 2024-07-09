Destiny 2 Dares of Eternity loot pool this week (August 20 to 27) 

In Destiny 2, the Dares of Eternity loot pool is important for players looking to farm seasonal weapons and armor pieces from past seasons. Aside from Banshee and Xur, Dares of Eternity is the only place where Bungie allows repeated farming of previous seasonal weapons in a given week.

Dares of Eternity has been a part of the core playlist for quite some time now. Initially introduced as a fun event game mode with the 30th Anniversary patch, Bungie later decided to make it a permanent mode amidst dozens of other endgame modes available for players.

There are two versions of Dares of Eternity: The standard one for a quick run, and the challenging Master variant with locked loadouts and fixed modifiers. We will list all the weapons and armor pieces available with a weekly reset. This article will also be updated each week as new gear pieces come into rotation.

Destiny 2 Dares of Eternity armor pieces in the loot pool this week (August 20 to 27)

Praefectus armor (Image via Bungie)

The available armor pieces this week in Dares of Eternity include:

Scatterhorn armor set

Praefectus armor set

This is applicable for all three classes, and the stats will be randomized for all pieces upon drop. While the Scatterhorn armor set is constant, players will find a rotating loot pool between the following armor set pieces:

Praefectus armor set from Season of the Chosen

Lightkin armor set from Season of the Splicer

Wild Hunt armor set from Season of the Hunt

If you are looking to farm any particular stat spike on armor pieces, it is recommended you slot in Stat Armorer mods in your Ghost. For example, if you are targeting an armor piece with a Resilience spike, you should always have the "Resilience Armorer" mod in your Ghost. The same goes for every stat.

Destiny 2 Dares of Eternity weapons in the loot pool this week (August 20 to 27)

Here is the list of all weapons available this week in Dares of Eternity:

Extraordinary Rendition Kinetic Submachine Gun

Far Future Solar Sniper Rifle

Brass Attacks Void Sidearm

Threaded Needle Void Linear Fusion Rifle

Code Duello Solar Rocket Launcher

Annual Skate Solar Hand Cannon

Imperial Needle Void Bow

Sheperd's Watch Kinetic Sniper Rifle

Interference VI Arc Heavy Grenade Launcher

Distant Tumulus Solar Sniper Rifle

Honor's Edge Arc Sword

Scathelocke Kinetic Auto Rifle

Most of the weapons mentioned were released before The Witch Queen expansion. Hence, the weapons here are neither craftable nor can drop with Deepsight Resonance.

