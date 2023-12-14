Destiny 2 Dawning Memento guide: Best farm method, how to get, and more

Destiny 2 has introduced a new Memento for players alongside its annual Dawning event. Compared to the new weapons and ornaments to choose from, players seem more excited to get their hands on this fresh offering, which is available to farm for a limited time. Hence, this Memento will become unobtainable once Dawning expires on January 2, 2024.

This article will guide you through the best methods for obtaining this cosmetic and completing the Winter Night quest associated with it. Before starting, it is essential to complete the prologue quest from Eva Levante, which introduces you to baking and gifting cookies. Once that is done, look for Winter Night and start your farm.

Destiny 2 Winter Night quest for the Dawning Memento

Dawning 2023 Memento in Eva's inventory (Image via Bungie)

To find the Memento, open Eva Levante's inventory in the Tower and head to its second page. Under the Focusing section, that cosmetic will be presented with a requirement mentioning the completion of Winter Night. Beat the prologue mission and pick up the quest from Eva. Here is a list of objectives in Winter Night:

75 snowball final blows

25 upgraded snowball final blows

Gift Classic butter cookies

Winter Night quest in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Eva gives away another quest called Cookie Delivery Helper, which does not have the Dawning Memento in its pool.

Snowballs can be created by defeating enemies using Dawning weapons or basic Guardian abilities. Furthermore, Winter Night requires you to defeat enemies using upgraded snowballs. Due to this, accumulate enough Dawning Spirit and purchase only two upgrades from Eva, including the Stay Frosty and Long Winter. Each snowball kill will count towards the upgraded progress as well.

Long Winter snowball buff in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Lastly, get a Taken Butter, a Superb Texture, and 10 Essence of Dawning for Classic Butter Cookies. Gift it to Eva Levante alongside completing all the required objectives to get the Memento.

Dawning Spirit farm cheese in Destiny 2 Dawning 2023

Dawning Spirit will be the only obstacle between you and the quest's completion, as this currency is needed to upgrade your snowballs. There is a straightforward way to farm multiple Dawning Spirits in a short amount of time. However, you must have the Starfarer 7M ship from Season 12.

Starfarer 7M (Image via Bungie)

If you do not own the ship, your only sources of Dawning Spirit are weekly and daily bounties, alongside a return gift upon giving a cookie to an NPC.

Once you equip the ship, you can load in any encounter with hoards of enemies, namely the Shuro Chi boss in Last Wish or the opening encounter in Grasp of Avarice. Defeat the foes, and you will have a chance to gain a Dawning Spirit alongside a random Dawning ingredient.

You will collectively require 40 Dawning Spirits to purchase the two snowball upgrades.