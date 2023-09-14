Destiny 2 Dead Man's Tale god rolls, drop locations, and more

Dead Man's Tale can be crafted now in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch, courtesy of the Exotic mission rotators. Throughout three missions, players can now choose to aim at one particular Exotic weapon from the past seasons and craft it with the perks they want. Additionally, based on the mission, seasonal weapons will be present in the loot pool as well.

The following article focuses more on the Dead Man's Tale Exotic Scout Rifle and different ways to craft it in the Enclave. It follows the same Presage mission from Season of the Hunt in Beyond Light, alongside the pattern unlocks of Revision Zero from Season of the Seraph.

Dead Man's Tale was once hailed as the most powerful Primary Exotic weapon of all time in PvP. Even after multiple nerfs throughout the last two years, it remains a viable choice against Guardians.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

How to get the Dead Man's Tale Exotic Scout Rifle in Destiny 2?

Dead Man's Tale is tied to the Presage Exotic mission, available within the Exotic rotators under the "Legends" section of Destinations. Completing the mission in standard difficulty once will drop a red-border version of the Dead Man's Tale, which is enough to unlock the pattern.

Now, similar to previous Exotic craftable weapons, Dead Man's Tale will need intrinsic upgrades to unlock certain perks in the Enclave.

Dead Man's Tale (Image via Destiny 2)

To gather the intrinsic upgrades such as Cranial Spike II, III, and IV, simply completing the Presage mission further in normal difficulty is enough. However, for the Catalyst, a Legend completion is required. The initial drop of the red border can have any perk attached to it, but getting the upgraded Cranial Spike intrinsic is the key to making the weapon more potent.

For those who aren't aware of the Dead Man's Tale and its firing type, it is a Tex Mechanica Scout Rifle, allowing players to fire at the hip with increased fire rate and Accuracy and at 120 RPM in ADS mode. Cranial Spike grants Accuracy and Range with precision hit chains, while Dark Forge Trigger further increases the hip-fire rate upon chaining the Cranial Spike perk.

Dead Man's Tale god roll for Destiny 2 PvP

Dead Man's Tale (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following combinations are the best on Dead Man's Tale for PvP:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil and Handling.

for recoil and Handling. High-caliber rounds for extra Range and flinching enemies.

for extra Range and flinching enemies. Vorpal Weapon for a 20% damage increase against Guardians with super.

for a 20% damage increase against Guardians with super. Moving Target for increased Accuracy and speed while ADS.

for increased Accuracy and speed while ADS. Outlaw for increased Reload Speed with precision kill.

for increased Reload Speed with precision kill. Hand Laid Stock for increased Stability.

Killing Wind for increased movement speed and Range after final blows is recommended as well.

Dead Man's Tale god roll for Destiny 2 PvE

Dead Man's Tale PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following combinations are the best on Dead Man's Tale for Destiny 2 PvE:

Fluted Barrel for Stability and Handling.

for Stability and Handling. Light Mag for Reload Speed and Range.

for Reload Speed and Range. Fourth Time's the Charm for reloading with two ammo after shooting four precision shots.

for reloading with two ammo after shooting four precision shots. Vorpal Weapon for 20% increased damage on bosses.

for 20% increased damage on bosses. Composite Stock for increased Stability and Handling.

Shoot to Loot is a good perk to have for PvE if the initial drop doesn't have anything good to offer.