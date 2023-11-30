Destiny 2 Dragon's Breath catalyst: How to get, perks, and more

The Destiny 2 Dragon's Breath Exotic is a reprised weapon that has made its way into the Season of the Wish season pass. The weapon was first seen in the original Destiny and was an instant hit. That said, just like every other Exotic weapon in the game, the Dragon's Breath also has a catalyst that needs to be unlocked. But unlike some of the popular weapons in the game, unlocking the catalyst isn't particularly difficult for this weapon.

Exotic weapon catalysts enhance the overall damage output of the weapon. That said, here's how you can unlock the Destiny 2 Dragon's Breath catalyst.

How to get the Destiny 2 Dragon's Breath Exotic catalyst

Expand Tweet

Unlike some of the other weapons in the game, the Destiny 2 Dragon's Breath Exotic catalyst isn't a random world drop. All you need to do is visit Banshee-44 at the Tower and collect the catalyst mission from him. However, before you can collect the catalyst, you will be required to pick up the weapon first.

If you've purchased the premium version of the Season Pass, then you will be able to collect the Dragon's Breath Exotic at the very first level. If you're on the free track, then you will have to get to level 35.

Once you've acquired the weapon, you will see a marker with Banshee-44. Head over to him and collect the catalyst mission.

Destiny 2 Dragon's Breath Exotic catalyst quest steps

Expand Tweet

The Exotic catalyst quest is known as An Old Flame and can be broken down into three basic parts. They are as follows:

For the first part, you will have to complete the following:

Defeat enemies affected by Scorch (0/50)

Defeat bosses affected by Scorch (0/5)

You don't need to use the Dragon's Breath Exotic rocket launcher for these two steps: scorching enemies and bosses through any of the solar abilities will do. In fact, you can even use weapons with the Incandescent perk to help you get past this quest step.

Once you've completed those two steps, here's what you need to do:

Defeat targets using Dragon's Breath (0/150)

Generate Calibration Data by completing activities with the Dragon's Breath equipped (0/200)

For this portion, you will have to use the Dragon's Breath to defeat enemies, and you also have to complete activities while using it. The best way to get this done would be to head into the Nightfall playlist and actively use the weapon on the enemies found there. Not only will this help in generating Calibration Data, but it will also help you meet the target of defeating 150 enemies in Destiny 2.

Once you've completed both the steps, you need to head back to Banshee-44 to collect the catalyst. However, before you can use it, you will have to defeat 100 enemies.

What does the Destiny 2 Dragon's Breath Exotic catalyst do?

When you fully unlock the catalyst, you will be able to access the Pyromancer perk. With this perk active, the Dragon's Breath's fuel meter will replenish automatically, which prolongs the duration of Scorch it applies on enemies.