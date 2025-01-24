Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Developer's livestream: Air date, time, Twitch drops, and more

Destiny 2 Episode Heresy will go live on February 4, following a Developer's livestream. These special programs are meant to lay out every layer of content coming with a massive update, alongside a few core gameplay mechanics, and additions made to the sandbox. Players can expect one of these streams to happen with the final weekly reset of Episode Revenant, on January 28.

This article focuses on the program's basic details, including associated Twitch drops, the airing date and time, and what to expect. Since there will only be one stream, everyone will get a chance at the Twitch drop reward, an exclusive emblem.

Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Developer's livestream airing date and time

The Developer's livestream is scheduled for January 28, at 10 am PT. You can head to Bungie's official Twitch channel for the emblem reward. Here's a list of different airing times based on timezones:

Eastern Time: 1 pm ET

British Summer Time: 6 pm BST

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm CEST

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm IST

Japan Standard Time: 2 am JST (January 29)

(January 29) Australian Eastern Time: 3 am AEST (January 29)

Since Bungie plans to reveal every core episodic content via a single stream, the runtime can be expected to be a little over an hour long. This should be enough time for anyone looking to get the Twitch drop emblem.

Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Developer's livestream Twitch drops

The upcoming Heresy livestream on January 28 will have one Legendary emblem tied to it, called Scorned Organ. Bungie claims this emblem to be a "perfect sendoff for Revenant."

Anyone looking to become eligible for this emblem must watch the Developer's livestream for 15 minutes, and have their Bungie ID linked with Twitch.

How to link Destiny 2 Bungie ID with Twitch for drops

Here's everything you must know to link your Bungie ID with Twitch for Destiny 2 drops:

Open Bungie's official website, and log in using the credentials of the respective platform you play in.

Head to the "Account Settings," and look for the "Account Linking" tab on the left.

Here, look for "Twitch," alongside the "Link Account" option.

Provide your Twitch credentials to link your account.

Bungie x Twitch account linking (Image via Bungie)

Any drops obtained on Twitch will now be sent to the Collections section in Destiny 2. Head to Flair, followed by the General tab of the emblems to view the newly received item.

