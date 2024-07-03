Destiny 2 Eververse store this week in Episode Echoes 

Destiny 2 Eververse store is the primary destination for any Guardian who is serious about their in-game fashion. Aside from being a challenging looter shooter, the title incentivizes its community to work on their characters' looks, which millions can view. The company also has a Commendation system for anyone who can look good while being the toughest of Guardians.

The Eververse store comes to mind every time a player thinks about fashion and cosmetics. Every weekly reset, this store changes its wares by bringing limited-time ornaments for free, including Exotic weapon or armor ornaments, Exotic emotes, Legendary ornaments, and much more.

In this article, readers will find a list of items available only via Bright Dust in the Eververse store every week. This article will be updated with new items in each reset.

Eververse store items in Destiny 2 Episode Echoes (August 20 to 27)

1) Front page

Eververse store front page this week (Image via Bungie)

Here are all the items available on the front page of the Eververse store, alongside their respective Bright Dust cost:

Concentrated Mattergem: 200 Bright Dust

200 Bright Dust Glimmershard: 250 Bright Dust

250 Bright Dust Guardian's Pride Legendary emote: 700 Bright Dust

700 Bright Dust Crab Cycle Exotic Sparrow: 2500 Bright Dust

2500 Bright Dust Bivalve Ghost Projection: 1500 Bright Dust

1500 Bright Dust Regal Daring Legendary Shader: 300 Bright Dust

300 Bright Dust Tangerine Gloss Legendary Shader: 300 Bright Dust

2) Bright Dust page

Bright Dust page this week (Image via Bungie)

Once you are done browsing the front page of the Eververse store, you can move to the Bright Dust page next, found at the very bottom of the tabs. Every item here is obtainable in exchange for Bright Dust as well.

Here is a list of every item on the Bright Dust page this week, alongside their price:

Lovely Look Legendary emote: 700 Bright Dust

700 Bright Dust Solar Reverence Blue Emote: 400 Bright Dust

400 Bright Dust Sunny Day Shell Exotic Ghost shell: 2850 Bright Dust

2850 Bright Dust Surfer's Friend Exotic Sparrow: 2500 Bright Dust

2500 Bright Dust Raging Lepus Exotic ornament for Jade Rabbit : 1250 Bright Dust

: 1250 Bright Dust Ramen-Shop Ramble Exotic Ship: 2000 Bright Dust

2000 Bright Dust Oiled Algae Legendary Shader: 300 Bright Dust

300 Bright Dust Tangerine Gloss Legendary Shader: 300 Bright Dust

300 Bright Dust Bruised Blush Legendary Shader: 300 Bright Dust

300 Bright Dust Golden Age Wine Legendary Shader: 300 Bright Dust

300 Bright Dust Beach Ball Effects Legendary transmat: 450 Bright Dust

450 Bright Dust Baroque Legendary transmat: 450 Bright Dust

450 Bright Dust Cabal Shield Breaker Legendary transmit: 450 Bright Dust

450 Bright Dust Sand Castle Legendary Ghost projection: 1500 Bright Dust

