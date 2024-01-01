Destiny 2 Exotic Sidearm tier list for PvE

Sidearms are one of the most unique and potent weapon archetypes in Destiny 2. Due to its lightweight frame, minimal recoil patterns, and high damage output, it has become one of the most desirable weapons in most PvE contents.

There are many Sidearmes available, but only eight are Exotics among them. These have many exceptional perks and utilities that give an edge inside various PvE contents.

This article will list every Exotic Sidearm in Destiny 2 and rank them based on their potency in the PvE content.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Tier list for Destiny 2 Exotic Sidearm for PvE

Tier list for Exotic Sidearm for Destiny 2 PvE (Image via Tiermaker)

SS-tier

This tier list comprises some Exotic Sidearms that are significantly overpowered. Guardians can use these inside any PvE content without thinking twice.

Buried Bloodline

Exotic Perk: Shoots two tracking bolts that can leech health from the target. Defeating multiple targets with this Void weapon also grants Devour to the wielder.

Final Warning

Exotic Perk: It has two firing modes. While the hipfire shots track marked targets and deal increased body shot damage on impact, ADS (aim down sight) shots have increased velocity and deal extra damage to marked targets.

While holding the trigger, it also marks targets within range and loads multiple bullets. Upon release, it fires in a burst with increased stability. Furthermore, hitting a marked target with a fully charged burst unravels them.

S-tier

Although the Exotic Sidearms in this tier list are not the first choice like the SS tier, they still provide some great perks to give the Guardians an edge inside the Destiny 2 PvE sandbox. However, with a specific build and exotic pair, Guardians can easily use these weapons inside the end-game PvE content of Destiny 2.

Traveler's Chosen

Exotic Perk: Defeating targets grants stacks of Gathering light. Consuming the stacks grants melee, grenade, and class ability energy. Each stack also provides improved reload speed, handling, and target acquisition.

Forerunner

Exotic Perk: Has an extended range and heavy-caliber rounds. Shoots full auto with increased rate of fire. On the other hand, tapfire grants less recoil and increased accuracy. It also deals increased precision damage to unshielded targets.

A-tier

The weapons in this tier list are powerful enough to use inside the low-tier PvE contents but not robust enough for the end-game PvE contents like Grandmaster Nightfalls and Raids. However, paired with some synergistic builds, these weapons can provide more utility than meta-defining weapons in some niche use cases.

Devil's Ruin

Exotic Perk: Holding down the trigger charges and shoots a powerful laser that can stagger unstoppable Champions. Fully charging the laser also fills the magazine from reserves.

Rat King

Exotic Perk: Reloading after defeating a target grants invisibility for a brief time. Using this weapon with allies who have the same gun makes it stronger. It can stack up to six times.

B-tier

Inside PvE, the weapons in this tier list are not as viable as any of the guns in the previous tier lists. These are optional and can be replaced with better alternatives in Destiny 2.

Trespasser

Exotic Perk: Reloading after getting a final blow makes the next burst a longer and more powerful superburst. Defeating a target with these superburst shots automatically reloads your weapon and provides another Unrepentant superburst shot.

Cryosthesia 77K

Exotic Perk: Using the alternate fire after a final blow grants a charged shot. Directly hitting a target with this charged shot instantly freezes the target.

