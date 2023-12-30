Destiny 2 Exotic Scout Rifle tier list for PvE

Among the vast range of weapon types in Destiny 2, Scout Rifles are one of the most impressive and powerful ones to utilize in various content. There are plenty of Scout Rifles available for Guardians. Still, only eight of them are Exotics with unique perks and traits. Due to these special perks, they can take on most PvE content and lead you to success. However, only some are desirable inside the Destiny 2 PvE sandbox.

In this article, we rank every Exotic Scout Rifle based on its potency for the PvE content of Destiny 2. It also covers the perks of each Exotic, so you can pick one according to your playstyle and build.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Tier list for Destiny 2 Exotic Scout Rifles for PvE

SS-tier

This tier list comprises the best Exotic Scout Rifles that Guardians can use in Destiny 2's PvE content. They provide some of the most robust perks in the game, making them a must-have in the end-game content.

Touch of Malice

Exotic Perk: The final round of the magazine uses the Guardian's health and deals additional damage before regenerating itself. However, it also recovers health points when three targets are rapidly defeated. Furthermore, landing precision shots charges a ball of darkness and drains the life force of the combatants.

Once charged, the alternate weapon action of Touch of Malice will shoot a Blight projectile that can temporarily blind the enemies.

S-tier

Although the S-tier list is in no way inferior to the SS-tier, it contains some great Exotic Scout Rifles that need specific builds to shine in Destiny 2 PvE. However, with the seasonal mods, aspects, and fragments, guardians can easily make them superior in the PvE sandbox.

Polaris Lance

Exotic Perk: Returns ammo in the magazine upon striking precision hits. Landing four precision shots loads a delayed explosive shot that can trigger a Solar explosion. Also, the Zen Moment trait decreases the recoil and flinch over time when dealing damage.

A-tier

The weapons in this tier list have more niche use cases than the S-tier weapons. Although they already come with unique and powerful perks, they must be improved for end-game PvE content.

Skyburner's Oath

Exotic Perk: Shoots explosive shots. While aiming down sights, the shots travel fast and straight. On the other hand, hip-fire shots have larger explosions and apply Scorch. This Scout Rifle also deals extra damage to Cabal and penetrates Phalanx shields.

Dead Man's Tale

Exotic Perk: Chaining precision hits grants additional target acquisition and range. Defeating combatants also offers increased mobility, weapon range, and handling for a short duration.

This is a craftable Exotic, which means you can create the perfect Dead Man's Tale with god rolls.

Symmetry

Exotic Perk: Alternate weapon action shoots Arc Seekers that track combatants you target. Hitting precision shots builds up Dynamic Charge. Once charged, it also ramps up the damage in the Arc Seeker mode and partially reloads the gun.

B-tier

Although these weapons are not at the apex of the meta, the Exotic Scout Rifles work pretty fine at the low-level PvE content, where you don't need to assess any champions or high-level enemies.

These weapons are usually not a great choice because of their weak perks and traits, so using the SS, S, and A tier for all the high-end PvE content is better.

MIDA Multi-Tool

Exotic Perk: Increases the movement speed of the wielder. Also, the MIDA Radar stays active while aiming down the sight, making the Guardian aware of its surroundings.

Wicked Implement

Exotic Perk: Landing precision hits slow down the combatants. Once this gun's Exotic Perk is active, breaking Stasis crystals or landing precision shots creates a Stasis shard. Upon collecting these shards, the magazine will be refilled.

The Jade Rabbit

Exotic Perk: Chaining precise shots grants bonus damage on the next shot. Also, it returns ammo to the magazine and increases stability. Dealing damage with this weapon also decreases its recoil and flinch over time.

Although this exotic performs very poorly inside the PvE content of Destiny 2, it is one of the top contenders in the Exotic Scout Rifle tier list for PvP.