Destiny 2 Exotic Scout Rifle tier list for PvP

Scout rifles are among the most useful and potent weapon types that Guardians can use when playing any content of Destiny 2. Due to their long range, they allow Guardians to take fights from a safe distance in the majority of PvE content. Alongside the Legendary Scout Rifles, this title also has eight Exotic ones that are currently available. These come with many exceptional perks and utilities that can give an edge inside various contents of Destiny 2.

This article will focus on Exotic Scout Rifles that excel in PvP content. It will list every item in this category that you can find inside Destiny 2 and rank them based on their potency inside the Crucible. Furthermore, this article covers the perks of each entry to help you pick the best weapon without wasting time.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Tier list for Destiny 2 Exotic Scout Rifles for PvP

Tier list for Exotic Scout Rifle for Destiny 2 PvP (Image via Tiermaker)

SS--tier

Exotic Scout Rifles in this tier are the most powerful when it comes to PvP content in Destiny 2. Their unique perks and traits provide great utility against other Guardians. Furthermore, these weapons are also very build-flexible, which means Guardians can use them with any of their builds and get the same results.

Dead Man's Tale

Exotic Perk: Precision hits make acquiring targets easier and increase range. Furthermore, chaining precision hits ramps up this weapon's reload speed.

Trait: Dead Man's Tale comes with Killing Wind, which increases mobility, weapon range, and handling for a short duration.

This is a craftable Exotic

S-tier

Although the items in this tier are less powerful than the one in SS, they are still among the most potent Exotic Scout Rifles for PvP. The weapons in the S-tier are the second-best options Guardians can go with. However, pairing these Exotic Scout Rifles with synergistic Exotic armor pieces and builds can make them more robust and valuable within Destiny 2's end-game content.

Polaris Lance

Exotic Perk: Hitting precision shots returns ammo in the magazine. Landing four of them loads a shot that can trigger a Solar explosion.

Trait: The trait Zen Moment decreases the recoil and flinch when dealing damage.

The Jade Rabbit

Exotic Perk: Chaining precision shots allows this gun to gain bonus damage on the next shot. Furthermore, it also returns ammo to the magazine and increases stability.

Trait: The Zen Moment trait this weapon comes with decreases its recoil and flinch on dealing damage.

A-tier

The Exotic Scout Rifles in this tier are neither robust nor frail. Although these are powerful enough to give you an edge in the Crucible, they can still be replaced by other alternatives with more utility. However, in certain situations with specific synergistic builds, they can be quite viable and even meta-defining.

Symmetry

Exotic Perk: This gun comes with two weapon actions. The first one is full auto, while the other shoots Arc Seekers that track combatants you target.

Trait: This gun's Dynamic Charge trait allows precision hits to build up Dynamic Charge. Depending on the number of charges, it also increases damage in the Arc Seeker mode and partially reloads the magazine.

MIDA Multi-Tool

Exotic Perk: Improves the movement speed of the wielder.

Trait: It comes with MIDA Radar, which stays active while aiming down the sight.

B-tier

This list consists of some of the weakest Exotic Scout Rifles Guardians can use for PvP in Destiny 2. Although they might have some unique value, it's better to use them only if you lack SS, S, or A-tier weapons.

Wicked Implement

Exotic Perk: The Exotic Perk Creeping Attrition slows down combatants when you land precision hits on them.

Trait: Once this gun's Exotic Perk is active, Tithing Harvest creates a Stasis shard upon acquiring precision shots or destroying Stasis crystals. Furthermore, collecting these shards will also refill the magazine.

Touch of Malice

Exotic Perk: The magazine's last round regenerates itself after dealing extra damage and using the Guardian's health point. However, rapidly defeating three targets restores health.

Trait: Landing precision shots drains combatants' life force and charges up a ball of Darkness. Once it's charged, using Alternate Weapon Action unleashes a blight projectile that blinds other players.

Skyburner's Oath

Exotic Perk: Shoots full-auto explosive shots. Aiming down sights allows the shots to travel fast and straight. Hip-fire shots offer larger explosions and apply Scorch.

Trait: This gun's trait deals extra damage to Cabal and penetrates Phalanx shields.

That's it for this tier list.