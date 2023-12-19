Destiny 2 Season of the Wish weapons tier list

Destiny 2 often releases seasonal weapons. Season of the Wish also comes with a set of ritual weapons comprising new and exciting perks. It has 10 new seasonal weapons. Four are old Season of the Undying weapons that returned with a reprised perk pool and a unique origin trait. However, if you need help picking the best from them, this guide is for you.

In this article, we list every ongoing meta-defining weapon you can grind by doing seasonal activities. This article also covers the best rolls for each content of Destiny 2.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Tier list for Destiny 2 Season of the Wish weapons in 2023

The best weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish are as follows:

SS tier

The weapons under this list are considered the best in Season of the Wish. They have great perks that offer excellent utility and build flexibility, making them a must-choice in both the PvE and PvP content of Destiny 2.

Scatter Signal:

This is one of the few Kinetic Rapid-Fire Fusion rifles in the game that also deal Strand damage.

However, the fun part about this weapon is that it's craftable, and you can get great PvE perk combos like Overflow and Controlled Burst. You can also go for Enlightened Action and Kickstart combo for PvP.

Supercluster:

Supercluster is a Strand Slug Shotgun that can be used for a high output damage rotation where you can use another Slug Shotgun and switch back and forth between two of them to deal massive damage.

The recommended perk combo for it to deal significant damage in PvE content is Reconstruction and Cascade Point. However, to use it in PvP content, you can choose a perk combo like Slideshot and Hatchling.

S tier

This tier features multiple weapons that excel in various Destiny 2 end-game activities but cannot perform in some end-game content. However, these weapons also come with many niche and powerful perks that can give you an edge in most activities.

Lethophobia:

Lethophobia is a lightweight Void bow with plenty of powerful perk combos, giving this bow much extra utility over its competitors.

For PvE content, you can choose Successful Warm-Up and Golden Tricorn, while for PvP, choose Steady Hands with Disruption Break.

Adhortative:

This is another Season of Undying Weapon that has returned in the latest season of Destiny 2 with some great new perks.

This pulse rifle can roll with PvE perk combos like Heal Clip and Incandescent, which can grant Cure and Scorch with the same weapon. However, you can also choose Heal Clip and Golden Tricorn inside the Crucible.

A tier

The weapons in this list are powerful in their own right but can be replaced with better alternatives in Destiny 2. Although these weapons have unique and new perks in their perk pool, only time will tell if they will be meta-defining.

Appetence:

After the Ager's Scepter exotic Stasis trace rifle, Appetence is the only Legendary Trace Rifle you can use to deal with Stasis damage.

The best PvE perks to pair with this Stasis fusion rifle are Demolitionist and Wellspring. For Crucible, you can pair Demolitionist and High Ground.

Imperative:

Imperative is one of the best Scout rifles with unique perk combinations for PvP and PvE. This perk combination is unique in PvE.

The recommended perk combo inside PvE content is Demolitionist and Kinetic Tremors. However, to use it in PvP content, you can choose a perk combo like Slideshot and Hatchling.

Scalar Potential:

Although this is not the best pick for PvE, it comes with many unique perks like Overflow and Golden Tricorn, giving you much utility inside the PvE content of Destiny 2. However, if you are trying to use it inside PvP, choose a combo like Keep Away and Headseeker.

B tier

This list consists of some Season of the Undying weapons with a new perk pool in Season of the Wish. Although these weapons have some unique value, they still perform worse than the meta weapons in Destiny 2.

Optative:

The most potent PvE perks Guardians should go for with Optative are Demolitionist and Golden Tricorn. On the other hand, the best PvP perks to pair with the weapon are Demolitionist and Kill Clip.

Subjunctive:

Threat Detector and Voltshot are great for PvE content. Under Pressure with Golden Tricorn is the weapon of choice for PvP content, allowing you to get a low TTK SMG.

C tier

The weapon in this tier list either needs a strong buff or new perks to deliver solid DPS numbers inside Destiny 2 content:

Doomed Petitioner:

Doomed Petitioner is a Void aggressive linear Fusion that comes with a very Niche perk. You can pair it with Reconstruction, allowing you to damage a boss while surrounded by enemies consistently.

Although it's not a great PvP weapon, you can pick the Keep Away and Moving Target perk combo for it in Destiny 2.