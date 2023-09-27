Destiny 2 Gift of Strength & Strength Test: Week 6 Opaque Card location and The Imbaru Engine guide 

Destiny 2 Season 22 enters its sixth weekly reset alongside new collectible and seasonal activities. With Opaque Cards being one of the main focuses of unlockables in Season of the Witch, Bungie has kept some of them locked behind seasonal questlines and resets. One new Opaque Card can be found inside the Savathun's Spire this week, which interestingly leads to an Imbaru Engine activity.

This article aims to guide you through the location of the new Opaque Card in week 6 and the Imbaru Engine within Savathun's Spire.

Disclaimer: Accessing the Week 6 Imbaru Engine requires completion of the Week 6 seasonal quest step for "The Bladed Path", and the 'Gift of Strength' Opaque Card.

Destiny 2 Gift of Strength Opaque Card location guide

Similar to the majority of the Opaque Cards, the Gift of Strength is hidden within the Savathun's Spire activity. To start, launch the activity from the HELM map and make your way through the first two encounters in the mission. In the second jumping puzzle, right before the final boss, wait before you pass through one of the three doors.

Opaque Card location for Week 6 (Image via Destiny 2)

Look to your right, as shown in the image above, and you will see an Opaque card lying behind a pillar. Pick up the card and head back to the HELM's Lectern to unveil the "Gift of Strength." Doing this further unlocks an extra section within the Imbaru Engine test in Savathun's Spire.

Destiny 2 Imbaru Engine strength test guide for Season of the Witch Week 6

Once you have collected the "Gift of Strength" Arcana from the Lectern, it is time to launch the Imbaru Engine mission from the HELM map. Traverse through the Savathun's Spire as you normally would until you come across the multiple chest room from Week 5.

Here, simply go towards the ritual spot and look for a door behind it. Interact to unlock the next area. It will look similar to the image below.

The Imbaru Engine (Image via Destiny 2)

Take a left and mind all the spiked cylinders, as they can one-shot you on touch. Take the elevator and go through the door behind you. Do not approach the Hive portal, as it will teleport you to the starting point.

Imbaru Engine Spiked cylinders (Image via Bungie)

Interact with the ritual to start the activity, and you will see a lot of enemies spawning on certain plates. Your main goal is to defeat a Hive Knight and follow a specific pattern placed by the plates.

Simply follow these steps to complete the encounter:

Start the encounter by interacting with the deepsight at the top.

Follow the footsteps of the first Hive Knight you need to kill.

Upon killing the first Knight, look at the plate and the way it's pointing.

Reach the pointed plate and kill the Knight there.

Repeat this process until you kill a Cursed Thrall.

Now, your job is to kill the second plate from the first Cursed Thrall in order. (image example below)

Repeat the process until the encounter is completed.

Plates necessary to kill after the first Cursed Thrall (Image via Destiny 2)

A full guide on the Week 5 Imbaru Engine can be found within this link. You are recommended to finish it to get accustomed to the main mechanics and unlock this week's Imbaru Engine.