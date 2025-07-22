Destiny 2 Guardian Rank 5 requirements and how to complete them in The Edge of Fate 

The Edge of Fate expansion hit the reset button on Destiny 2’s Guardian Ranks, leaving everyone to start from the beginning. Each rank has specific requirements, but until Rank 4, most of the tasks teach the basics. On reaching Rank 5, the difficulty may increase a little, as the game requires the use of specific activity modifiers for the Portal activities that can get confusing.

That said, they aren’t as hard as they seem, and this guide will explain how to complete them and progress past Rank 5.

Note: You can check your Guardian Rank in Journey.

How to complete Guardian Rank 5 in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

The Guardian Rank 5 contains four sections. Most of the challenges inside are related to the new activity modifiers. Here’s everything you need to know:

Power

Legendary campaign is an easy way to reach 200 power (Image via Bungie)

Similar to Rank 4's requirement of reaching power level 100, Rank 5 requires you to reach 200. If you’ve done the campaign on Legendary difficulty, reaching this power cap is possible with gear alone.

Ascension II - Reach 200 Power

Portal activities

Player Stakes adds new difficulty layer (Image via Bungie)

The Edge of Fate expansion brought a majority of the in-game activities to the portal, but to complete this section, you’ll need to up the stakes by increasing difficulty to Expert and restricting your loadout. The Expert difficulty starts at 200 power level, which shouldn’t be a problem.

Avant-Grade Player Stake - Complete any activity with the Avant-Grade loadout restriction active. This modifier can be found in the first slot of the Player Stakes section.

Complete any activity with the Avant-Grade loadout restriction active. This modifier can be found in the first slot of the Player Stakes section. Expert Difficulty - Complete 3 activities on Expert difficulty.

Activity modifiers

Threat and Faction modifier are available in the same section (Image via Bungie)

These challenges are related to customizable modifiers in Portal activities. You can complete multiple of them together to complete Guardian Rank 5 faster, but the activity will also become more challenging. We recommend doing this with a team, as there is no requirement to complete all tasks solo.

Faction Unit Challenge Modifiers - Complete an activity with a Fallen: Hot Knife modifier active. This can be equipped in all the slots except the first one in the Challenge Modifier section.

Complete an activity with a Fallen: Hot Knife modifier active. This can be equipped in all the slots except the first one in the Challenge Modifier section. Faction Drop Challenge Modifiers - Complete an activity with a Fallen: Archa-No! modifier active. This can be equipped in all the slots except the first one in the Challenge Modifier section.

Complete an activity with a Fallen: Archa-No! modifier active. This can be equipped in all the slots except the first one in the Challenge Modifier section. Threat Challenge Modifiers - Complete an activity with Solar Threat modifier active. This can be equipped in all the slots except the first one in the Challenge Modifier section.

Complete an activity with Solar Threat modifier active. This can be equipped in all the slots except the first one in the Challenge Modifier section. Difficult Threat Challenge Modifiers - Complete an activity with a Difficult Solar Threat modifier active. This can be equipped in all the slots except the first one in the Challenge Modifier section

Complete an activity with a Difficult Solar Threat modifier active. This can be equipped in all the slots except the first one in the Challenge Modifier section Surge Boon Modifiers - Complete an activity with Voide Surge or Strand Surge modifier active. This can be equipped in all the slots in the Boon and Modifier section.

Complete an activity with Voide Surge or Strand Surge modifier active. This can be equipped in all the slots in the Boon and Modifier section. Major Negative Challenge Modifiers - Complete an activity with a Battlefield Promotion or Slow and Small modifier active. This can be equipped in all the slots in the Boon and Modifier section.

Rewards

Get the Weekly Vanguard Arms at Zavala (Image via Bungie)

The rewards section also features only one challenge. To complete it, you’ll need to claim rewards from the Vanguard Armory by acquiring a token from the Weekly Rank within the Seasonal Hub. Completing daily and weekly challenges is the fastest way to rank up.

Vanguard Armory Assignment: Armor - Earn the Armory Requisition I from Seasonal Hub inside Portal. It will be available at Weekly Rank 7. Once done, claim an armor from Weekly Vanguard Arms at Commander Zavala on Tower.

All challenges can be completed independently of each other. If you’re having issues with stacking multiple modifiers, complete them one at a time. It may take a little longer, but more runs equal extra armor, which will improve your power level.

