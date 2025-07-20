How to choose the first boss encounter in Destiny 2: The Desert Perpetual? 

Destiny 2: The Desert Perpetual is the game's first non-linear Raid after almost eight years. Leviathan was the only other endgame activity that rotated its encounters weekly, allowing players to prepare for different strategies with the weekly reset. The Desert Perpetual, however, adds a small twist, as players can either choose to complete three encounters in any order they like.

This article will guide you through the opening section of The Desert Perpetual Raid and how you can select which boss to fight for the first encounter.

Choosing the first boss encounter in Destiny 2: The Desert Perpetual

Once you spawn into the Raid, head straight via the yellow bridge and onto the middle platform. Here, you will encounter several Vex enemies, including Minotaurs and Hydras. Your first task is to defeat the three main Hydra enemies located in the three corners of the arena.

Three Hydra in the middle platform of Destiny 2 Raid (Image via Bungie)

Once you defeat the Hydras, direct your attention towards the purple pillar in the middle platform.

Go around, and look for a small entrance that leads you to a blue elevator inside the purple pillar. Take the elevator, and you will be in front of three interactable circular nodes.

Entrance to the elevator inside the purple pillar (Image via Bungie)

Each node has a separate term, and they represent the encounter. Here's what each node represents:

All are Entangled: Epoptes Hydra boss.

Epoptes Hydra boss. Interference patterns well: Iatros Hydra boss.

Iatros Hydra boss. Axion is axiom: Agraios Hobgoblin boss.

One of the three encounter nodes in Destiny 2: The Desert Perpetual opening (Image via Bungie)

Once you are done with one encounter, you must return to this pillar and then interact with one of the two remaining nodes for your next encounter.

