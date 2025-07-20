Destiny 2: The Desert Perpetual Raid loot table for all encounters

Destiny 2's newest Raid, The Desert Perpetual, has its normal mode unlocked after a long World's First race. Players who have been waiting just to farm loot can now enter the lower-difficulty version of the Raid, and run the encounters. Much like the past Raids in the game, Desert Perpetual also has specific weapons and armor pieces tied to specific encounters.

Note that the first encounter consists of any one of the three different boss fights. From the very beginning, you can choose which boss you want to encounter, including the order as well.

This article lists the loot table for all the encounters in The Desert Perpetual Raid.

Note: All weapons are yet to be found from the encounters in the Raid. This article will be updated as soon as we receive more information.

Complete loot table for Destiny 2: The Desert Perpetual

Epoptes boss in The Desert Perpetual Raid (Image via Bungie)

The following list showcases all the weapons and armor pieces available in each encounter of The Desert Perpetual:

Epoptes, Lord of Quanta

The Hydra boss in the Raid comes with the following loot in its pool:

Opaque Hourglass Arc Combat Bow.

Class Item for the equipped class.

Leg armor for the equipped class.

Arms for the equipped class.

Iatros, Inward-Turned

The Wyvern boss grants these loots:

Finite Maybe Aggressive Framed Solar Fusion Rifle.

The When and Where Stasis Rocket Launcher.

Helmet for the equipped class.

Chest piece for the equipped class.

Agraios, Inherent

The Hobgoblin boss drops these items:

Antedate Arc Submachine Gun.

Lance Ephemeral Strand Submachine Gun.

Intercalary Stasis Auto Rifle.

Koregos, the Worldline:

The final boss of The Desert Perpetual Raid brings in a new Exotic Strand Rocket Launcher, called Whirling Ovation, alongside any one of the weapons and armor pieces mentioned above.

