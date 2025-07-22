How to get the full Last Discipline armor set in Destiny 2

The Last Discipline Armor Set in Destiny 2 was introduced in The Edge of Fate Expansion. If you're wondering how to get it, you'll be happy to know that it can be obtained for free. Moreover, this Armor Set in Destiny 2 can be obtained by all three Classes: Hunter, Titan, and Warlock.
Here's more on the Last Discipline Armor Set in Destiny 2, how to get it, and what bonuses you can expect to see when having them equipped.
How to get the Last Discipline Armor Set in Destiny 2
There are two ways in which you can obtain the complete Last Discipline Armor Set. Depending on what you find more alluring, one method may be easier than the other. Here's how to go about it.
Crucible
The first method to obtain the Last Discipline Armor Set in Destiny 2 is by participating in PvP activities via the Crucible. This will involve some grinding and, of course, taking on meta-builds that could use Exotics, such as Third Iteration and Graviton Spike.
Seasonal Hub
If you're more into PvE, undertaking tasks from the Seasonal Hub may be more suitable for you. Complete Daily and Weekly Challenges to increase your Weekly Rank and unlock Armory Requisition Tokens. These can be used to claim rewards from Commander Zavala in the Tower. The Last Discipline Armor Set is part of these rewards.
Bonuses for the Last Discipline Armor Set in Destiny 2
The Armor Set will provide bonuses based on how many pieces are equipped. Here's the list of bonuses:
- Two Pieces(Terminal Velocity): Final Blows with primary ammo weapons grant primary ammo weapons and temporarily increased reload speed.
- Four Pieces (Power Loader): Picking up an Orb of Power grants special ammo progress.
Given that the Armor Set is decent, it can be used with certain builds and perks to create some interesting metas. This Armour Set may not be as good as Exotics, such as Moirai, Eunoia, and Melas Panoplia, but given that each Class can use it is reason enough to acquire it.
Read more Destiny 2 articles here:
- Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate power cap guide: Each cap, and how to level up
- Destiny 2 weekly reset (July 15 to 22): The Edge of Fate launch, new Raid, Pinnacle activities, Exotic mission, and more