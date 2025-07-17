Destiny 2 Moirai Exotic armor guide: How to get and perks

The Destiny 2 Moirai Exotic armor breaks the norm. Instead of being a Gauntlet like the Melas Panoplia or Eunoia, it's a Chest Piece, which is rather refreshing. It would seem that Hunters are being favored yet again (but who am I to complain?). This piece of Exotic gear is deadly to say the least, especially for Strand-focused Hunters who rely on Threaded Spike and Tangles that appear during combat.
Suffice to say, this Exotic will open up some nasty combos for Hunters, which can shift the meta to a certain extent. Of course, it still doesn't hold a candle to the lethal Third Iteration Exotic, but it's pretty darn good.
Here's how you can get the Destiny 2 Moirai Exotic armor.
How to get the Destiny 2 Moirai Exotic armor
Destiny 2 Moirai Exotic armor can only be obtained after you complete The Edge of Fate campaign missions via a Hidden Quest. There are 14 missions in total, and some, like Calculus, will test your skill (and patience, a lot of it ).
They also have to be undertaken on Legendary difficulty for it to count, which is going to be a hard ask for newer players. This also applies to other Exotics, such as the Graviton Spike, which can be obtained via a side mission. The Reclamation Season runs until September 9, 2025, so there's no hurry. You have plenty of time to get this Exotic piece for your Hunter.
Note: Information about the Quest will be updated.
Destiny 2 Moirai Exotic armor perk
Hunters who rely on their Threaded Spike will truly appreciate this Exotic. It has one simple perk, which is game-changing. Here's what it does:
- Webcatcher: Threaded Spike can bounce to Tangles, detonating them and returning immediately. Tangles detonated by Threaded Spike are rewoven and retrieved by it. Catches without a Tangle refund extra melee energy.
What this means is that if you hit one of the Tangles using your Threaded Spike, it won't just detonate and return empty-handed. It comes back with a Tangle, which will charge your melee energy, allowing you to deliver some powerful punches. When combined with the Whirling Maelstrom (Strand Aspect), your Hunter will become an unstoppable force of nature.
