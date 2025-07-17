Destiny 2 Calculus campaign mission walkthrough in The Edge of Fate

The Destiny 2 Calculus campaign mission is the eleventh in The Edge of Fate Expansion. This one in particular doesn't feature elaborate puzzles or complex pathfinding, but it does feature a lot of combat, which can get a bit too much if you attempt it on legendary difficulty. But that's for you to decide.

Ad

For seasoned players or those with good Exotics, such as the Graviton Spike and Solar Titans, using Melas Panoplia, this should be a breeze. However, some careful planning and strategy will be needed to finish the fight and come out on top. That said, here's how to go about the Destiny 2 Calculus campaign mission.

How to complete the Destiny 2 Calculus campaign mission in The Edge of Fate Expansion

Don't remember the train being this bright (Image via Bungie | YouTube/GuidingLight)

Once you start the Destiny 2 Calculus campaign mission, the first step will be for you to run through the train. You'll need to "Locate the Source of Assimilated Nine Power," which you'll need to find by going to the white objective marker.

Ad

Trending

As you approach the marker, you'll have to clear out a few areas and traverse large gaps to proceed. There'll be some Choral Goblin and Imp Swarm, which you can either deal with or ignore, to save time.

You'll need to do a bit of long-jumping to reach the marker (Image via Bungie | YouTube/GuidingLight)

Once you reach the end, you'll find a Matterspark point. This is when you'll have to use your Matterspark and turn right. There will be a small opening through which you'll need to enter to reach the white objective marker.

Ad

The first stage of the Destiny 2 Calculus campaign mission in The Edge of Fate Expansion will be complete. As you go over the tint rock elevation, the second stage, "Dismantle Aphomosis, Assimilation Mind," will start. This is a boss fight area, within which you will not be able to respawn.

Deal with the first Aphomosis, Assimilation Mind that has no shield (Image via Bungie | YouTube/GuidingLight)

You'll need to deal with two Aphomosis, Assimilation Mind(s). One will be shielded, while the other will have no shield. Focus on the one that's not immune and defeat it to trigger the next phase of the boss fight, which will render the immune one vulnerable.

Ad

Choral Hobgoblins and Goblins, as well as Uplifted Choral Minotaurs, will be present. You may want to thin the crowd before using your Matterspark to attack the second Aphomosis, Assimilation Mind.

Take the high ground when using weapons; it'll give you a clear line of sight, and enemies won't be able to get to you for the most part. Then, rinse and repeat an attack pattern that suits your playstyle.

Once you complete the Destiny 2 Calculus campaign mission, you'll be able to undertake the next one called "Quarantine." If you need more firepower for this mission, you could try using the Third Iteration Exotic Scout Rifle. It packs quite the punch and will be useful versus mobs and bosses.

Ad

Read more Destiny 2 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More