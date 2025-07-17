Destiny 2 Eunoia Exotic armor guide: How to get and perks

The Destiny 2 Eunoia Exotic armor will be a fan favorite for many players who own The Edge of Fate Expansion. Sure, it may not offer as many perks as other Exotics, such as Third Iteration, but it's still a solid piece of gear. And if you're running a Solar Warlock build, this is something you'd definitely want.

Much like the Melas Panoplia, which is a Gauntlet for Titans, this one is exclusive to Warlocks. If that's a class you enjoy playing, this article may not be of much help. That being said, here's how to get the Destiny 2 Eunoia Exotic armor.

How to get the Destiny 2 Eunoia Exotic armor

Eunoia's Perk is powerful with the right Warlock build

Destiny 2 Eunoia Exotic armor can only be obtained after you complete The Edge of Fate campaign missions via a Hidden Quest. This has to be undertaken on Legendary difficulty for it to count (yeah, it will be rough). This also applies to other Exotics, such as the Graviton Spike Exotic weapon.

As such, don't rush the storyline, take your time, and get the amor piece at your own pace. The Reclamation Season runs until September 9, 2025, so there's no hurry. You could also get the Starfire Protocol Warlock Exotic, which is another valuable piece of gear.

Note: Information about the Quest will be updated.

Destiny 2 Eunoia Exotic armor perks

Solar Warlocks who rely on Hellion, rejoice, for the Destiny 2 Eunoia Exotic Armor will boost the projectile, making it inherently more deadly to foes. Here's the perk you get with the Eunoia:

Consul's Pitch: Hellion projectiles deal increased damage the further they travel, eventually fracturing into scorching shrapnel.

To elaborate, Hellion projectiles will splinter into smaller projectiles and do additional damage the farther they travel. If you can get some distance, your attacks will be devastating.

Of course, this is without even taking into consideration your overall build, which, again, can be min-maxed (depending on your playstyle) to deal additional damage.

In short, if you enjoy playing Solar, the Destiny 2 Eunoia Exotic Armor is a must-have piece of gear for your Warlock.

