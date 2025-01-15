Destiny 2 Kell's Vengeance guide: Mechanics, prerequisites, and rewards

Kell's Vengeance is the newest mission added to Destiny 2 Revenant Act III. It serves as an epilogue to the Kell's Fall seasonal quest of the same act, as well as to the entire Eliksni arc between Mithrax, Eramis, and Fikrul. Players have to go through the Prison of Elders once more to tie up one last loose end, the revived Skolas from Act II. However, this particular mission is not just an average run; it contains complicated mechanics that must be cracked with a team.

This article lists the basics of the new Kell's Vengeance mission, how to easily complete every mechanic, the prerequisites, and the rewards available upon completion.

How to complete the Kell's Vengeance mission in Destiny 2

1) Prerequisites

Kell's Vengeance mission in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Kell's Vengeance shows up on the Last City mission. Bungie added this mission with the game's January 15 (2025) weekly reset, as part of an epilogue to the Revenant story. Hence, you must have completed every seasonal quest from the previous acts, namely "Eliksni Rescue I and II", alongside the "Kell of Kells", for this mission to show up on the map.

Kell's Vengeance requires a power level of 2040, with modifiers such as Arc Surge, Void Surge, Arc Threat, Galvanized, disabled radar, and random debuffs from the Prison of Elders rotation.

2) Basic mechanics

There are a couple of mechanics you must know about before heading to Destiny 2 Kell's Vengeance mission. The first one is the Warden's Judgement, which is also a wipe mechanic in this version of Prison of Elders. Normally, you can ignore the Warden's Judgment mechanic in a standard run. In Kell's Vengeance, however, you must complete these objectives, or else your entire fireteam will be wiped out.

Warden's Judgement in Kell's Vengeance of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

Warden's Judgment carries throughout the mission, until the final boss encounter. You will be given a minute to perform a particular task, such as killing enemies with weapons or abilities.

The second mechanic revolves around the Skolas boss fight at the end. Here's what you should look out for as a fireteam:

At the start of the boss fight, one player will have the "Devouring Essence" debuff with a 30-second timer. When this timer reaches 0, the player dies.

Another player must take the buff from that debuffed player. However, the debuffed player that does not have the "Devouring Essence" anymore will instead have another debuff called "Drained of Essence" with a timer. This restricts the player from picking up the "Devouring Essence" buff again for a limited time.

The player with the "Devouring Essence" debuff must now find a mini-boss Baron, kill it, and pick up a mote to transform "Devouring Essence" to "Enhanced Essence."

This "Enhanced Essence" debuff must be deposited on one of the three Servitors, specifically the one glowing with a red aura. Do this three times to start the boss fight.

Devoured Essence debuff in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

The Skolas boss fight itself is pretty straightforward, with one minor mechanic — during the DPS phase, you will see red orbs traveling toward Skolas, which will heal him upon reaching.

One fireteam member can be assigned to take care of these orbs so that Skolas doesn't regenerate any percentage of health during the DPS phase.

3) Rewards

Rewards for completing Kell's Vengeance include the Revenant Redress emblem, triumphs for the seasonal seal in Episode Revenant, and an Exotic Sparrow.

