Destiny 2 Locus Locutus god rolls, drops locations, and more

The Locus Locutus Sniper Rifle is one of the most powerful entries in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch. Players eyeing a strong Kinetic weapon for any activity can head to the seasonal vendor right now and pick up a standard version. However, having Deepsight will typically grant access to enhanced perks with better stats.

The Locus Locutus is a Stasis 90 RPM Adaptive Framed Sniper Rifle, suitable for PvP gunfights with a well-rounded grip. The two primary sources for drops include Ritual Table vendor at the HELM alongside seasonal activities such as Altars of Summoning and Savathun's Spire.

The following article lists the best perks on the Locus Locuturs for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies on the writer's opinion.

Destiny 2 Locus Locutus usage and location guide

As mentioned, the Locus Locutus' archetype encourages players to use it against Guardians in Destiny 2. While there are many versions of Adaptive Framed Sniper Rifles, having one more to the collection can certainly help in load-outs for various activities and builds. Adaptive Framed weapons can fall short in terms of damage and range.

However, it makes up by granting players a feel to traverse quickly around maps.

Additionally, any base Handling on Adaptive weapons is significantly higher than Aggressive archetypes. With Exotics such as Ophidian Aspect, Warlocks can be quick when it comes to switching weapons while peeking.

Locus Locutus (Image via Destiny 2)

The best way to obtain the weapon is by earning enough Witch's Engram and decoding on the Ritual table. Some of the minor Arcana cards can also guarantee a red-border drop from the Ritual Table upon using a Witch's Engram.

Destiny 2 PvP god roll for Locus Locutus

The best perks on the Locus Locutus Sniper Rifle in PvP are as follows:

Smallbore for Stability and Range.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

Surplus for increased Handling based on each fully-charged ability.

Opening Shot for increased aim-assist and Range with the first shot from the magazine.

PvP god roll for Locus Locutus Sniper Rifle (Image via D2Gunmsith)

Kill Clip is a decent damage perk for the weapon in the last row, alongside Discord being another nice addition for utility for increased Accuracy, ADS speed, and AE.

Destiny 2 PvE god roll for Locus Locutus

The best perks on the Locus Locutus Sniper Rifle in PvE are as follows:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability.

Steady Rounds for increased Stability.

Keep Away for increased reload, Range, and Accuracy when no targets are nearby.

Firing Line for 20% increased damage while being near two or more allies.

Locus Locutus Sniper Rifle in PvE (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Overflow is a decent perk for increased ammo to the magazine during damage phases, with the precision multiplier being Box Breathing in the final row.