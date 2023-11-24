Destiny 2 Lodbrok-C god rolls, drop locations, and more

The Lodbrok-C is a surprise addition to the Destiny 2 sandbox in Season of the Seraph. The High Impact Framed Auto Rifle has some of the best perks for both PvP and PvE, making it an interesting weapon in endgame content. However, with time, it became one of the most-picked weapons, surpassing even a few Adaptive Framed Auto Rifles.

This article lists everything to know about the Lodbrok-C Auto Rifle, its perks, and why it is one of the highest-rated weapons in Destiny 2 right now. To acquire it, however, it is important to keep an eye on Banshee's shop with every weekly reset.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

How to get Lodbrok-C and its usage in Destiny 2

The Lodbrok-C is tied to the World drop loot pool in Destiny 2, meaning you have increased chances of seeing the weapon in Banshee's shop. Any seasonal vendors with Hakke weapon focusing might have it within their inventory, so it's recommended to look for them at the start of a season.

The Lodbrok-C fires at 360 RPM and shoots out Kinetic bullets. Being a High Impact Framed weapon, it has a very high drop-off, allowing the user to damage enemies with great distances, be it in PvP or PvE. Damage drop-off starts at 20.5 meters while firing from the hip and 35 meters while aiming down sights.

Perks such as Target Lock, Dynamic Sway Reduction, and Kill Clip give the Lodbrok-C an edge over other Auto Rifles that depend on sustained damage. Additionally, due to the high damage falloff, the weapon can be lethal from a great distance against Guardians in PvP.

This is an important factor for Season of the Wish since Bungie has made the weapon-centric game mode, Checkmate, the primary Control mode. Hence, something like the Lodbrok-C will become more important to the meta, with other possible High Impact Framed Auto Rifles soon to follow.

Lodbrok-C PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Lodbrok-C PvP god roll (Image via D2 Gunsmith)

The following perks are the best for the Lodbrok-C in PvP:

Hammer Forged Rifling for increased Range on the weapon.

High-caliber rounds for increased Range and flinching opponents.

Dynamic Sway Reduction for increased Stability and Accuracy after holding down the trigger.

Kill Clip for increased damage after reloading on kill.

While Target Lock is still a decent option on this weapon, Kill Clip does make a lot of difference after the former's nerf. The perk's maximum damage has been reduced from 40% to 25%, making its TTK (time to kill) higher than previous versions.

Lodbrok-C PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Lodbrok-C PvE god roll (Image via D2 Gunsmith)

The following perks are the best for Lodbrok-C in PvE:

Fluted Barrel for Handling and Stability.

Flared Magwell for Reload Speed and Stability.

Demolitionist for increased Grenade energy with kills.

Adrenaline Junkie for increased damage with kills or grenade kills.

The combination of Fourth Time's the Charm and Target Lock is recommended for sustained DPS.